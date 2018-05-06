Monday – May 7, 2018

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Gotta Be Saved” for a third consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 10th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Hyssongs, Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, and Mark Trammell Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
13
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
13
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
9
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
9
|
15
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
5
|
3
|
15
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
11
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
15
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
6
|
8
|
5
|
13
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
9
|
8
|
21
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
10
|
11
|
20
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
11
|
12
|
15
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
11
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
13
|
15
|
4
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
3
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
15
|
14
|
7
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
16
|
24
|
4
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
15
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
18
|
18
|
5
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
19
|
26
|
13
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
20
|
13
|
11
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
21
|
20
|
5
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
22
|
19
|
4
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
23
|
21
|
3
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
21
|
24
|
22
|
5
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
25
|
31
|
26
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
7
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
25
|
27
|
*
|
1
|Jesus, What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
10
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
28
|
29
|
36
|
2
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
29
|
30
|
23
|
5
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
31
|
34
|
7
|The Refrigerator Song
|Mark Bishop
|
31
|
32
|25
|
11
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
16
|
33
|38
|
2
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
33
|
34
|
29
|
10
|Bless His Name
|Pruitt Family
|
29
|
35
|
30
|
5
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
30
|
36
|
33
|
3
|Out of Here
|Allison Speer
|
33
|
37
|
39
|
2
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
37
|
38
|
32
|
8
|That’s Who He Is
|Griffith Family
|
32
|
39
|
35
|
5
|Help Me Make It
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
25
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
