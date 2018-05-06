Monday – May 7, 2018

Ad
Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Gotta Be Saved” for a third consecutive week.  Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 10th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Hyssongs, Karen Peck & New RiverThe Nelons, and Mark Trammell Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
13
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
2
2
13
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
2
3
4
9
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
3
4
9
15
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
5
3
15
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
6
6
11
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
7
7
15
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
6
8
5
13
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
9
8
21
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
10
11
20
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
11
12
15
 For What He’s Done Taylors
11
12
10
11
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
10
13
15
4
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
13
14
17
3
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
14
15
14
7
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
16
24
4
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
16
17
16
15
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
18
18
5
 Look Up Talleys
16
19
26
13
 Living Water Steve Ladd
19
20
13
11
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
21
20
5
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
22
19
4
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
23
21
3
 Yours Amen Isaacs
21
24
22
5
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
25
31
26
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
26
27
7
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
25
27
*
1
 Jesus, What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
27
28
28
10
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
28
29
36
2
 I Know Him Inspirations
29
30
23
5
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
31
34
7
 The Refrigerator Song Mark Bishop
31
32
 25
11
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
16
33
 38
2
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
33
34
29
10
 Bless His Name Pruitt Family
29
35
30
5
 Run On Soul’d Out
30
36
33
3
 Out of Here Allison Speer
33
37
39
2
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
37
38
32
8
 That’s Who He Is Griffith Family
32
39
35
5
 Help Me Make It Barry Rowland & Deliverance
25
40
*
1
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

