Oak Ridge Boys – In Conversation with Richard Sterban

Deon has a great phone conversation with Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys about their new album – 17th Avenue Revival.

Deon Unthank Deon Unthank, along with his deceased wife Susan, founded AbsolutelyGospel.com in 1995. Deon oversees all business aspects of the site and contributes monthly with video Editorials and interviews. He currently resides in Murfreesboro, TN.