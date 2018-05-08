Ad
StowTown Records Announces the Marriage of Destiny Rambo McGuire

Nashville, TN (May 8, 2018) – StowTown Records celebrates the recent nuptials of Destiny Rambo McGuire to Joel Khouri. The two were married on March 10th in a small private ceremony officiated by Ray Hughes at the Nashville home of her parents, Dony McGuire and Reba Rambo McGuire.

Destiny is, and will continue to be, a vocalist of the family group Rambo McGuire. Joel is a record producer and engineer, as well as a composer for film, television and commercials. Together, they have a band called GLASSEA and co-lead worship monthly at their home church, Morningstar Ministries.

Their wedding ceremony included a circle ceremony – and happy tears! “We even gave individual tissue packages as wedding favors,” Destiny reminisces, “because we both come from families of criers! It was a wonderful day.”

The happy couple makes their home in Charlotte, NC where they have resumed work on Destiny’s second solo project, which will be a praise and worship album.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

