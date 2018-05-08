StowTown Records Announces the Marriage of Destiny Rambo McGuire

Nashville, TN (May 8, 2018) – StowTown Records celebrates the recent nuptials of Destiny Rambo McGuire to Joel Khouri. The two were married on March 10th in a small private ceremony officiated by Ray Hughes at the Nashville home of her parents, Dony McGuire and Reba Rambo McGuire.

Destiny is, and will continue to be, a vocalist of the family group Rambo McGuire. Joel is a record producer and engineer, as well as a composer for film, television and commercials. Together, they have a band called GLASSEA and co-lead worship monthly at their home church, Morningstar Ministries.

Their wedding ceremony included a circle ceremony – and happy tears! “We even gave individual tissue packages as wedding favors,” Destiny reminisces, “because we both come from families of criers! It was a wonderful day.”

The happy couple makes their home in Charlotte, NC where they have resumed work on Destiny’s second solo project, which will be a praise and worship album.

