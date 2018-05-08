Victoria Bowlin Launches New Website

PURLEAR, N.C.- (May 8, 2018) – 65/40 Nashville recording artist, Victoria Bowlin, is excited to announce the launch of her new website dedicated to her solo music ministry.

The new website, www.victoriabowlin.com is strictly about the music side of Bowlin Ministries. While she loves participating in ministry events with her husband, Evangelist Aaron Bowlin, she recognized the opportunity to also minister in a concert-only setting. The new website is dedicated to the music ministry of Victoria, and the calling God has placed on her life to share her musical gifts. You can find her bio, discography, upcoming events, tour dates, videos, posters for concert press, and a store where her music and other unique products can be purchased.

About her new site Victoria says, “I am very excited about launching www.victoriabowlin.com for the world to see! It is wonderful to be able to share the vision God has placed in my heart to minister through music. More and more I’ve been called on to do solo concerts, and I love the new opportunities being presented to Bowlin Ministries.”

We encourage you to visit the new solo website at www.VictoriaBowlin.com . While there, you can click on the Bowlin Ministries link for a more in depth look at the full ministry of Aaron and Victoria.

About Victoria Bowlin

A licensed Church of God minister, Victoria is a powerful singer, songwriter, author, and Faith-Inspired speaker who gives encouragement and hope through music and personal testimonies.

Originally from West Columbia, SC, Victoria’s background includes extensive singing and traveling full time with her family, The Shireys, and participating in tent revivals held by her late Grandmother, Evangelist Mamie L. Clark. She first took the microphone at two years of age. At eleven, Victoria replaced her uncle in her family’s group and began singing full time. In January of 2015, God called Victoria into ministry with her husband, Aaron, where they formed a preaching and music team. In 2018, that ministry was expanded to include solo concerts throughout the United States.

Victoria has been awarded and nominated for several vocal and songwriting awards. In August of 2016 and 2017, Victoria had the privilege of being chosen to sing on the Main Stage at the famous Gatlinburg Gathering. Then, in September of 2016, she was honored to be asked to sing on the Main Stage at Southern Gospel’s largest annual event, the National Quartet Convention. Victoria writes and arranges most of her music.