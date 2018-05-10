Jason Crabb To Be Inducted In the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame on Friday, May 11, 2018

– The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame is preparing to induct it’s newest class this Friday, May 11, 2018 . RENFRO VALLEY, KY (May 9, 2018)Theis preparing to induct it’s newest class this

David “Stringbean” Akeman, Dale Ann Bradley, Jason Crabb, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, and Bobby Lewis will become the newest members of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon, KY. The evening will begin at 6:00 PM and tickets are still available by calling 800-765-7464.

Comprised of individuals from all across the state, the 2018 class represents a wide array of talents. The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum honors Kentucky-born performers, songwriters, publishers, promoters, managers and other music professionals who have made significant contributions to the music industry locally and around the world.

The 2018 class will join an elite roster of individuals including Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Florence Henderson, Clarence Spalding, Rosemary Clooney, EXILE, Wynonna & Naomi Judd, Steven Curtis Chapman, and many more.