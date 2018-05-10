Master’s Promise Seeking New Tenor

TRENTON, Mich. – (May 10, 2018) – Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominee and one of Singing News Favorite Artists nominees of 2017, Master’s Promise, have an opening for a tenor to replace singer, Jamie Streetman who recently departed and joined the Griffith Family.

Rachel Sancricca stated, “Though we are sad to see Jamie go, we are fully supporting and cheering him on as he begins a new season of ministry with the Griffith Family.”

With the February 2018 release of Still the Blood, as well as a second project Repainted, Master’s Promise is anxious to fill this position with a singer that shares their vision and drive. Based in Southeast Michigan, they need someone who would be committed to working from their home base. Master’s Promise is currently taking demos at info@masterspromise.com Please also include your bio as well as a recent photo.

The group is continuing to book for their Repainted Tour. You can book Master’s Promise for you church, concert, or event by calling (734) 934-1008 or EMAIL: info@masterspromise.com

If you would like to interview Master’s Promise contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase Master’s Promise music go to : http://masterspromise.com/stor e/ or

To connect with Master’s Promise just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book Master’s Promise for you church, concert, or event contact the group at: (734)-934-1008 or EMAIL: info@masterspromise.com

About Master’s Promise

The group’s 2018 release, Still The Blood, will mark the very first album to premiere a new sound, since the departure of original member, Katelyn Montgomery. Founded in 2013, the group made their name synonymous with lush, tight harmony; a passion for Christ; and an all-female sound. Garnering their first Southern Gospel Top 80 (“Prepare Ye The Way”), along with a slot in the Top 5 for Singing News’ Favorite New Artist of the Year in 2017, the trio quickly enthralled listeners with the raw lyrics and flavorful arrangements of their January 2017 release,

Soprano, Hannah Sancricca captivates listeners with her Jodi Benson-esque tones and spine-chilling belt; beckoning hearts to the throne of Christ as she declares “We Need The Blood” on Track 9. Sister to Hannah, Rachel Sancricca’s rich voice and wide range provide a vulnerable call to worship on Track 1, “Father, We Come.”



Master’s Promise presses into 2018 with the prayer that the Repainted Tour will swing open the doors for audiences of all ages to experience the cleansing, healing, transforming, renewing, and repainting power of the Blood of Jesus.