Tune-In Alert: Oak Ridge Boys on Sirius-XM’s Prime Country Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY® winning, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys join host Storme Warren and a live studio audience for SiriusXM’s Prime Country. They deliver inspiring performances from their latest album, 17th Avenue Revival, with insightful discussion, opening up about their controversial crossover from Gospel to Country and their storied 40-plus year journey that has taken them around the globe.

Tune in to SiriusXM Channel 58 Friday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Eastern (Also available on DISH 6058 & 099-58)

ADDITIONAL AIR DATES & TIMES:

Saturday, May 12 at 4 p.m. EDT

Sunday, May 13 at 10 a.m. EDT

Monday, May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, May 16 at 3 a.m. EDT

Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m. EDT

The Oak Ridge Boys on Tour:

MAY 11 Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences / Charleston, W.Va.

MAY 12 Little River Casino Resort / Manistee, Mich.

MAY 17 NYCB Theatre at Westbury / Westbury, N.Y.

MAY 18 del Lago Resort & Casino / Waterloo, N.Y.

MAY 19 Paramount Theatre / Rutland, VT

MAY 20 The Cabot / Beverly, Mass.

MAY 25 Dothan Civic Center / Dothan, Ala.

MAY 26 Atwood Music Festival / Monticello, Miss.

JUN 01 Beaver Dam Amphitheater / Beaver Dam, Ky.

JUN 02 Renfro Valley / Mt Vernon, Ky.

JUN 08 Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 09 Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 16 Porterfield Country Fest / Marinette, Wisc.

JUN 21 Pinewood Bowl Theater / Lincoln, Neb.

JUN 23 The Mighty Howard County Fair / Cresco, Iowa

JUN 30 Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel / Bossier City, La.

JUL 14 Island View Casino Resort / Gulfport, Miss.

JUL 20 Thrasher-Horne Center / Orange Park, Fla.

JUL 26 Paradise Cove Margaritaville / Tulsa, Okla.

JUL 27 Gasconade County Fair / Owensville, Mo.

JUL 28 Adams County Fair / Mendon, Ill.

JUL 29 Ohiya Casino & Resort / Niobrara, Neb.

For entire tour schedule, please click here.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have sold over 41 million units worldwide, are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, pop, rock, gospel and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country and pop music fields, they have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards and nine GMA DOVE Awards as well as the Mainstream Artist of the Year Award at the ICM Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—have earned prestigious membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and Grand Ole Opry, and are known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating one double-platinum album and one double-platinum single and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.