Monday – May 14, 2018

Michael English takes the #1 spot this week with “Finally Coming Home“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for an 11th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Micha, Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, and Mark Trammell Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
14
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
14
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
10
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
16
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
5
|
5
|
16
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
6
|
7
|
16
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
14
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
8
|
6
|
12
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
21
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
10
|
11
|
16
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
22
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
12
|
12
|
12
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
13
|
13
|
5
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
4
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
5
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
15
|
16
|
23
|
4
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
16
|
17
|
25
|
27
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
18
|
22
|
5
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
19
|
15
|
8
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
20
|
19
|
14
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
21
|
20
|
12
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
22
|
24
|
6
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
23
|
21
|
6
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
24
|
18
|
6
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
25
|
26
|
8
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
2
|Jesus, What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
26
|
27
|
17
|
16
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
28
|
29
|
3
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
28
|
29
|
40
|
2
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
29
|
30
|
33
|
3
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
11
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
28
|
32
|31
|
8
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
31
|
33
|30
|
6
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
34
|
*
|
1
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
3
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
35
|
36
|
35
|
6
|Soul’d Out
|Soul’d Out
|
30
|
37
|
**
|
3
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
36
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
38
|
39
|
32
|
12
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
16
|
40
|
34
|
11
|Bless His Name
|Pruitt Family
|
29
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
