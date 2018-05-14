Monday – May 14, 2018

Ad
May 14, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Michael English takes the #1 spot this week with “Finally Coming Home“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for an 11th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Micha, Karen Peck & New RiverThe Nelons, and Mark Trammell Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
14
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1
2
1
14
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
3
10
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
3
4
4
16
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
5
5
16
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
6
7
16
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
6
7
8
14
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
8
6
12
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
9
10
21
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
10
11
16
 For What He’s Done Taylors
10
11
9
22
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
12
12
12
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
10
13
13
5
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
13
14
14
4
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
14
15
16
5
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
15
16
23
4
 Yours Amen Isaacs
16
17
25
27
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
18
22
5
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
19
15
8
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
20
19
14
 Living Water Steve Ladd
19
21
20
12
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
22
24
6
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
23
21
6
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
24
18
6
 Look Up Talleys
16
25
26
8
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
25
26
27
2
 Jesus, What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
26
27
17
16
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
28
29
3
 I Know Him Inspirations
28
29
40
2
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
29
30
33
3
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
30
31
28
11
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
28
32
 31
8
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
31
33
 30
6
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
34
*
1
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
35
37
3
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
35
36
35
6
 Soul’d Out Soul’d Out
30
37
**
3
 The Man I Am Today Browders
36
38
*
1
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
38
39
32
12
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
16
40
34
11
 Bless His Name Pruitt Family
29
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

