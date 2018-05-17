Ad
News Ticker

Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing Embarks On Spring Tour

May 17, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Hendersonville, TN (May 16th, 2018) –The acclaimed Gospel Music Hymn Sing is gearing up to kick off its highly anticipated Spring 2018 Tour, beginning on May 17th. Led by Gerald Wolfe, this revival of classic gospel songs & beloved hymns of the church will make its way to Hudsonville, MI, Van Wert, OH, and Hilton, NY before concluding at a live DVD recording in Indian Trail, NC.

Featuring some of the top talent in Gospel music, including Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, and Mylon Hayes Family, as well as exceptional musicians such as Stan Whitmire, Sandy Payton, and Stone Carter, the Gospel Music Hymn Sing engages the audience in the joyful sounds of congregational singing. Sparked by the overwhelming request for hymns at Greater Vision concerts, in just a few short years the Gospel Music Hymn Sing has developed into a wide-spread movement to preserve the hymns of the church for future generations, and resulted in three live full-length DVD/CD recordings and concert events across the country.

For more information on dates and tickets for the Spring 2018 tour dates, visit dmgconcerts.com.

DMG Concerts is a division of Daywind Music Group that promotes Southern Gospel music through elite concert events.

For more information on upcoming events, visit dmgconcerts.com or contact Dani Phillips at publicity@daywind.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes