Sacred Harmony Honored By Governor Of Tennessee

Nashville, TN (May 16, 2018) Butler Music Group artist Sacred Harmony was recently honored by the State of Tennessee at a local Chamber of Commerce meeting at Milligan College in Johnson City, TN.
On Wednesday May 9, 2018, Sacred Harmony was presented a “Day of Recognition
” proclamation from Governor Bill Haslam
, congratulating them on their Diamond Award
for Favorite New Trio
. Sacred Harmony was asked to sing for the over 300 local business owners and leaders from the East Tennessee area. They were presented the proclamation during the Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast meeting.
“We are truly honored to receive this from our home state. We had such a wonderful time presenting the Gospel to the chamber. We thank God for opening doors such as these,” stated group member, Janet Weaver.
Over the last few years, Sacred Harmony has seen their ministry find its way into areas and in front of crowds that are not typical for Gospel Music. They have shared the stage multiple times with artists such as Larry Gatlin and TG Sheppard at sold out venues. “Our style comes from blending a lot of musical influences and that seems to help connect with any crowd. We are thankful that God has allowed us to sing to crowds that may otherwise may never hear the Gospel,” added Brian Scott.
To learn more about Sacred Harmony, go to sacredharmony1.com.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
