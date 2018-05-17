Sacred Harmony Honored By Governor Of Tennessee

On Wednesday May 9, 2018, Sacred Harmony was presented a “” proclamation from, congratulating them on theirfor. Sacred Harmony was asked to sing for the over 300 local business owners and leaders from the East Tennessee area. They were presented the proclamation during the Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast meeting.

“We are truly honored to receive this from our home state. We had such a wonderful time presenting the Gospel to the chamber. We thank God for opening doors such as these,” stated group member, Janet Weaver.

Over the last few years, Sacred Harmony has seen their ministry find its way into areas and in front of crowds that are not typical for Gospel Music. They have shared the stage multiple times with artists such as Larry Gatlin and TG Sheppard at sold out venues. “Our style comes from blending a lot of musical influences and that seems to help connect with any crowd. We are thankful that God has allowed us to sing to crowds that may otherwise may never hear the Gospel,” added Brian Scott.

To learn more about Sacred Harmony, go to sacredharmony1.com.