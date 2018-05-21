Ad
Monday – May 21, 2018

May 21, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Michael English holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Finally Coming Home“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 12th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Karen Peck & New RiverGreater Vision, and Bowling Family! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(2)
2
2
15
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
3
11
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
3
4
4
17
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
5
8
13
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
5
17
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
7
6
17
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
8
7
15
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
9
10
17
 For What He’s Done Taylors
9
10
9
22
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
11
13
6
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
11
12
12
13
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
10
13
11
23
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
14
16
5
 Yours Amen Isaacs
14
15
15
6
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
15
16
14
5
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
14
17
20
15
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
18
19
9
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
19
21
13
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
20
18
6
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
21
22
7
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
22
28
4
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
23
29
3
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
23
24
25
9
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
25
24
7
 Look Up Talleys
16
26
26
3
 Jesus, What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
26
27
30
4
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
27
28
23
7
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
29
17
28
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
30
32
9
 The Refrigerator Song Mark Bishop
30
31
33
7
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
32
 *
1
 Be Brave McKameys
32
33
 38
2
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
33
34
35
4
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
34
35
27
17
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
36
37
4
 The Man I Am Today Browders
36
37
34
2
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
38
31
12
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
28
39
36
7
 Run On Soul’d Out
30
40
39
13
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
16
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

