Monday – May 21, 2018

Michael English holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Finally Coming Home“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 12th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Karen Peck & New River, Greater Vision, and Bowling Family! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
15
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
15
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
11
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
17
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
5
|
8
|
13
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
17
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
7
|
6
|
17
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
3
|
8
|
7
|
15
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
9
|
10
|
17
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
22
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
11
|
13
|
6
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
13
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
13
|
11
|
23
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
14
|
16
|
5
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
6
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
15
|
16
|
14
|
5
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
17
|
20
|
15
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
9
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
19
|
21
|
13
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
20
|
18
|
6
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
21
|
22
|
7
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
22
|
28
|
4
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
22
|
23
|
29
|
3
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
9
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
7
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
26
|
26
|
3
|Jesus, What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
4
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
27
|
28
|
23
|
7
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
29
|
17
|
28
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
30
|
32
|
9
|The Refrigerator Song
|Mark Bishop
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
7
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
32
|*
|
1
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
32
|
33
|38
|
2
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
4
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
34
|
35
|
27
|
17
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
36
|
37
|
4
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
36
|
37
|
34
|
2
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
38
|
31
|
12
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
28
|
39
|
36
|
7
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
30
|
40
|
39
|
13
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
16
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
