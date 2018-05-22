Fox News Anchor Kelly Wright Joins Williamsons for Special Concert

Nashville, TN (May21,2018) Fox News anchor Kelly Wright recently joined theWilliamsons to perform a concert near Ada, Oklahoma at the Union Valley Baptist Church. Kelly Wright has become a friend of Southern Gospel, appearing at theNational Quartet Convention. Kelly also recently released a Gospel album onDaywind Records.
“We are honored to call Kelly our friend. We also enjoy our time together. We truly had a wonderful time on stage,” stated Donnie Williamson
. Coming off the excitement of that concert, the Williamsons were notified that they have made the Top 5 for the Singing News Fan Award
for Favorite New Artist
. Les Butler,
manager and producer states, “They’ve been building momentum for the past few years, but the past few months have been incredible. With multiple award nominations and wins, huge chart songs, major event bookings and success on radio and TV, it’s obvious that 2018 is truly the year of the Williamsons.”
To stay connected to the Williamsons, go to www.williamsonsmusic.com.
