New Music Video from The Perrys Releases Today

Nashville, TN (May 22, 2018) – StowTown Records is pleased to announce the release of “Find Me Faithful,” the brand new lyric video from The Perrys! So many of you are aware of the valley Libbi Perry Stuffle faced the last several years during the illness of her late husband, beloved bass singer,Tracy Stuffle. Libbi tirelessly served as Tracy’s caregiver and greatest champion, providing for him an unparalleled quality of care. Tracy went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2018, and Libbi, along with her son Jaredand fellow Perrys’ members Troy Peach and Andrew Goldman, continue to travel and lift high the banner of Jesus Christ. Libbi is compelled to carry on and share the gospel message in song. “Find Me Faithful” is a testament to God’s grace, and their hope is that through the struggles of this earthly journey, this song will be an encouragement to others who are facing trials. Watch the new lyric video HERE.

###



ABOUT THE PERRYS:

The Perrys have a rich history spanning nearly five decades, proving to be a faithful force in Southern Gospel music. In keeping with the tradition of presenting quality music, The Perrys consistently perform songs which speak to hearts and changes lives. While their focus is ministry , the quality of their numerous number 1 songs is continuously confirmed by radio airplay. They have been honored by industry peers and fans alike, having received multiple award nominations and wins over the years, including GMA Dove Award® for 2012 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Celebrate Me Home” and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Mixed Quartet of the Year. Founding member Libbi Perry Stuffle, whose matchless voice with velvety alto tones has been the nucleus of the group since its inception, has also been individually honored by fans winning the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Alto of the Year eight times and Favorite Female Vocalist of the Year twice. With appearances on the Gaither Homecoming Series, at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City, in addition to various churches and festivals, The Perrys keep a full touring schedule year after year. Their passion for encouraging others for Christ is going to carry them through many decades to come.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.