HIGHROAD Adds New Summer Dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (May 24, 2018) – HIGHROAD is looking forward to returning to Dollywood again this year as part of the Park’s Bluegrass Festival. They will performing at the Valley Theatre on the afternoons of May 29, 30, and 31. This is always an exciting event that the group loves to be part of.

Sarah Davison stated, “Dollywood has been and will always be one of our favorite places to play! We can’t wait to join in on the Bluegrass and BBQ festival this year and we are honored to be there with so many wonderful artists!”

On Friday night, June 15th at 7:00 PM Karen Peck and New River will host the Gospel Through Girls and Guitars Tour at their annual Homecoming which features Karen Peck and New River, HIGHROAD, the Talleys, and the first runner-up from TV’s popular “The Voice”, Emily Ann Roberts. Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, will also be the guest speaker. To purchase tickets go to Abraham Productions website.

The Shadow Valley Gospel Fest held annually in Fayetteville, Tennessee has added HIGHROAD to their lineup on Thursday, July 12th, 2018 – 6:00 pm along with Bradley Walker, The Dunaways, and Steel City Revival. For more information and tickets go to the website.

In more exciting news the group is very honored to receive a top five nomination in the Singing News Awards for New Artists category. They posted on social media when they learned of the nomination, “We are thrilled to be in the Top Five Nominations of the Singing News Fan Awards! Thank you all for your encouragement and prayers as we travel getting to do what we love so much.”

To purchase HIGHROAD’s music click any of these icons or go to :

http://www.highroadmusic.com/

To connect with HIGHROAD just follow them on social media or their Website:

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.

About HIGHROAD

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HIGHROAD, an award-winning Bluegrass/Country fusion Gospel group from Nashville who just happen to be the best of friends, too, have always preferred the road less traveled.

The group was awarded the 2015 AGM Female Group of the Year and worked with Grammy Award winning producer, Ben Isaacs. It’s fitting that the trio’s album, which also features the girls’ inventive instrumentation, would bear the same name. Filled with the beautiful, harmonic melodies and vocals that have been the group’s hallmark, Sarah Davison, Kinsey Kapfhammer, Lauren Conklin, and Kristen Bearfield, feel the songs from Somewhere I’m Going reflect their personal journey of being set apart. The single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year earlier this year at the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.