The Jordan Family Band Tells A Story with ‘Reach’

Arden, NC. (May 24, 2018) – Gospel group the Jordan Family Band is returning this summer with stories to tell and a hope of spreading God’s word far and wide. The family’s latest album, “Reach,” available July 13 from Skyland Records, tells of the power of God even in the darkest of times. With reminders to always live as an example of Christ, the Jordan Family Band sends a powerful message of what can be accomplished with a little faith.

“When we began the groundwork for this new record, we carefully chose songs we felt were divinely given to us, whether it by our pen or through friends of our ministry. We had no selfish endeavors! We wanted to not only ‘Reach’ the world and those who feel like their situation is helpless, but also the tired and discouraged Christian who is on the brink of giving up!” says Josh Jordan. “It’s not just an album title, ‘Reach’ is our new vision — He reached for us in our most desperate state and delivered us, and He will do the same for you. ”

The group’s first single, “You Better Get Right (Or Ya Gonna Get Left),” features Alex Jordan and Randa Jordan on vocals and has the country gospel feel the family is known for. The upbeat song cautions against thinking we’ve got plenty of time left on Earth and stresses “getting right” with God so you don’t get left behind when Christ returns.

“Shouting In The Middle of My Storm” is another track that highlights the group’s vocal versatility with Josh and Randa Jordan on lead. “I’ve got peace in the middle of my sorrow / There is joy, coming tomorrow” is a reminder that faith can let you rejoice no matter where you are or what’s going on because God has your back.

“Reach” closes with “Old Glory Waves,” a patriotic tune featuring the Voices of Lee, a 15-member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

With energetic vocals and vivid, narrative lyrics, the Jordan Family Band hopes to “Reach” listeners from all walks of life and spread the gospel.

Pre-order “Reach” HERE before its release July 13 from Skyland Records.

About the Jordan Family Band

The Jordan Family Band is a family group from Georgia with a country gospel feel, that seeks to encourage, uplift, praise and ultimately to see souls saved. The group consists of Josh and Randa Jordan and their sons, Hutch, Alex Grant and a family friend who is like an adopted son to them, Keenan Atkinson. In 2017, the family released their first recording, “Joshua 24:15” on the Skyland Records and watched it propel quickly into iTunes Christian genre’s Top 10 album chart. It debuted on the Billboard Christian chart at #12, then their first single climbed to #28 on the Singing News Gospel chart. The second release from the album, “My God Is Faithful” peaked at #34 on the Singing News Top 40 and also become the only Southern/Country Gospel song of 2017 to enter into iTunes Single Top 10 in the Christian genre as it peaked at #8. The family garnered more than 18 million social media views through Facebook, YouTube and Instagram throughout the year, with an acoustic video of “My God Is Faithful” gaining more than 1.5 million views in just a few days. The JFB was nominated in the first round of the 2017 Dove Awards for New Artist Of The Year and was recently awarded AGM’s Breakthrough Artist Of The Year Award in 2018.

About Crossroads:

