Logan Smith Joins 11th Hour

From 11th Hour’s Facebook:

We are excited to announce the third member of 11th Hour!!! He is no stranger to gospel music. Let’s show some love for LOGAN SMITH.

Logan, a pastor’s son from Covington, Georgia, has had a full-time ministry for 11 years. He got his start in music after listening to Vestal Goodman in Gaither Homecoming Videos and finding inspiration to sing. While his music preserves a rich and traditional sound, the 21-year-old has been able to bring a fresh feel to his original, chart-topping songs. Logan has released 7 solo albums, performed with the Gaither Homecoming Tour, and was a nominee in the 2017 Singing News Fan Awards Top 10 Young Artist and Top 5 New Artist categories. He’s toured all across America, Canada, and has headlined two Norwegian tours.

Logan states, “I’m so excited for this new season in my life and ministry. God has a perfect plan for all of us and I’m glad he’s put my with these talented ladies. We’ve only been on the road together a few weeks and it’s been incredible to watch what God is already doing. I’m grateful to have this opportunity. The best is yet to come. I look forward to seeing you all somewhere on the road, soon!”

11th Hour states, “We look forward to this new season with Logan. He brings a fresh new sound along with energy that’s undeniable and contagious.”