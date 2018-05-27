Monday – May 28, 2018

Michael English holds on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with “Finally Coming Home“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 13th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Gold City, Karen Peck & New River, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1(3)
|
2
|
3
|
12
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
16
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
4
|
4
|
18
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
5
|
5
|
14
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
16
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
7
|
7
|
18
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
3
|
8
|
6
|
18
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
9
|
10
|
23
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
10
|
9
|
18
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
9
|
11
|
15
|
7
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
11
|
12
|
11
|
7
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
11
|
13
|
14
|
6
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
11
|
14
|
12
|
14
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
15
|
16
|
6
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
16
|
13
|
24
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
17
|
19
|
14
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
18
|
18
|
10
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
19
|
17
|
16
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
17
|
20
|
23
|
4
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
7
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
22
|
26
|
4
|Jesus What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
8
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
24
|
27
|
5
|Be Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
24
|
25
|
28
|
8
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
26
|
24
|
10
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
24
|
27
|
22
|
5
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
22
|
28
|
30
|
10
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
28
|
29
|
25
|
8
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
30
|
31
|
8
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
31
|
32
|
2
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
3
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
32
|
33
|34
|
5
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
5
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
3
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
36
|
38
|
13
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
28
|
37
|
35
|
18
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
38
|
*
|
1
|That’s What He’ll Be
|Bowling Sisters
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
8
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
30
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Just Receive It
|Jay Stone Singers
|
16
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
