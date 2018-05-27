Monday – May 28, 2018

Ad
Michael English holds on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with “Finally Coming Home“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 13th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Gold CityKaren Peck & New River, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(3)
2
3
12
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
2
3
2
16
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
4
4
18
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
5
5
14
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
8
16
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
7
7
18
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
8
6
18
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
9
10
23
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
10
9
18
 For What He’s Done Taylors
9
11
15
7
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
11
12
11
7
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
11
13
14
6
 Yours Amen Isaacs
11
14
12
14
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
10
15
16
6
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
14
16
13
24
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
17
19
14
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
18
18
10
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
19
17
16
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
20
23
4
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
20
21
20
7
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
22
26
4
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
22
23
21
8
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
24
27
5
 Be Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
24
25
28
8
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
26
24
10
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
27
22
5
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
28
30
10
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
28
29
25
8
 Look Up Talleys
16
30
31
8
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
31
32
2
 Be Brave McKameys
31
32
33
3
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
32
33
 34
5
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
33
34
36
5
 The Man I Am Today Browders
34
35
37
3
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
36
38
13
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
28
37
35
18
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
38
*
1
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
38
39
39
8
 Run On Soul’d Out
30
40
*
1
 Just Receive It Jay Stone Singers
16
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

