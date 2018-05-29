Tony Griffith To Produce The Treva and Kevin Show

Nashville, Tenn – (May 29, 2018) – New Day recording artist, Tony Griffith, has announced that he will be producing the Treva and Kevin Show on Nashville’s My TV30.

In spite of his busy touring schedule with one of Southern Gospel’s finest groups, The Griffith Family, Tony is excited about this new role in the industry. Tony says “I can’t wait to get started. I have seen these guys work together in several different capacities. They are very vibrant and full of life! The show is already incredible. I just want to bring a freshness to the table that will allow it to continue to grow. I will also be bringing in guests from different genres of music.”

Tony has enlisted the help of Scott Godsey and Godsey and Associates to play an active role in the production of the show. Of their participation he says, “His team will give us the quality we are looking for as well as the creativity we need to make the show stand out.”

Treva Gordon stated, “We are pleased to welcome Tony Griffith as our show producer. Tony’s experience and knowledge of television and musical production will be a great contribution to our team.”

The Treva and Kevin show airs every Wednesday at 7:30 am. The new season with the new crew is slated to begin in early July. The show covers Tennessee, North Alabama and Southern Kentucky.

