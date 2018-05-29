Ad
News Ticker

Tony Griffith To Produce The Treva and Kevin Show

May 29, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, Tenn – (May 29, 2018) – New Day recording artist, Tony Griffith, has announced that he will be producing the Treva and Kevin Show on Nashville’s My TV30.

In spite of his busy touring schedule with one of Southern Gospel’s finest groups, The Griffith Family, Tony is excited about this new role in the industry. Tony says “I can’t wait to get started. I have seen these guys work together in several different capacities. They are very vibrant and full of life! The show is already incredible. I just want to bring a freshness to the table that will allow it to continue to grow.  I will also be bringing in guests from different genres of music.”

Tony has enlisted the help of Scott Godsey and Godsey and Associates to play an active role in the production of the show. Of their participation he says, “His team will give us the quality we are looking for as well as the creativity we need to make the show stand out.”

Treva Gordon stated, “We are pleased to welcome Tony Griffith as our show producer. Tony’s experience and knowledge of television and musical production will be a great contribution to our team.”

The Treva and Kevin show airs every Wednesday at 7:30 am.  The new season with the new crew is slated to begin in early July.  The show covers Tennessee, North Alabama and Southern Kentucky.

For more information on the Treva and Kevin Show go to www.trevaandkevinshow.com.

For guest information and submissions contact GM productions 615-669-3241.

To purchase The Griffith Family music go to :https://griffithfamilymusic.com/store

 

itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.pngUnknown-19

To connect with The Griffith Family just follow them on social media or their Website:

 

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png     Instagram.jpg          Youtube round.png

 

To book The Griffith Family for your church, concert, or event contact Beckie Simmons through the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes