Waymasters Win National Gospel Fan Award for Favorite Country Gospel Group for Second Straight Year

“I started the Waymasters in 1979,” Tommy Frizsell began during the group’s acceptance speech. “In 1984 these three joined the band. I’ve met a lot of super talented singers and performers over the years but I will tell you this right now, there is no one I’d rather stand and sing with on stage than these three men you see standing here.” Gospel music fans clearly agree as the Waymasters success and popularity have exploded over the last few years. Last year alone they also won “Group of the Year” and “Acoustic Artist of the Year” at the ICGMA Awards, arguably the nation’s leading Country Gospel Music organization.

“We make our own music so we’re a self contained band,” says Chewie McMahan, baritone singer and lead guitarist for the band. “Add to that the four vocalist and it allows us to do a lot of creative things that would be hard to do otherwise.” Chewie is joined on stage by bass vocalist Tommy Frizsell, tenor and bass guitar player Tim Reynolds and lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Darrell Frizsell.

The success of the group hasn’t changed their humble approach. They are still quick to refuse any praise for what they do. “We are just four guys who dearly love our Lord Jesus,” declares Reynolds. “We sing to and for Him and everything else is secondary.”

The group features heavily harmony laced arrangements with solid, acoustic driven instrumentation. Often compared to a mixture of country music icons, The Oak Ridge Boys and rock legends, Eagles, the Waymasters have made their mark on music history with ten Top 10’s, consisting of two #2’s and seven #1 singles, from the same album. It’s no wonder fans and industry peers alike continue to honor the group. In addition to repeating as Gospel Music Fan Awards’ Favorite Country Gospel Group, they are also nominated for an amazing 11 nominations at this years ICGMA Awards to be held this July in West Plains, Missouri.