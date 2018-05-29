Ad
News Ticker

Waymasters Win National Gospel Fan Award for Favorite Country Gospel Group for Second Straight Year

May 29, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN – May 28, 2018 – For the second year in a row national #1 recording gospel artists, Waymasters, have been honored as America’s Favorite Country Gospel Group as awarded by the 2018 Gospel Music Fan Awards, a national fan voted award platform supported by Christian Voice Magazine. The vocal group was also awarded the honor in 2017 as their now infamous recording, “Smoky Mountain Gospel Vol. 2” was setting all-time marks as the most successful charting album in history.

“I started the Waymasters in 1979,” Tommy Frizsell began during the group’s acceptance speech. “In 1984 these three joined the band. I’ve met a lot of super talented singers and performers over the years but I will tell you this right now, there is no one I’d rather stand and sing with on stage than these three men you see standing here.” Gospel music fans clearly agree as the Waymasters success and popularity have exploded over the last few years. Last year alone they also won “Group of the Year” and “Acoustic Artist of the Year” at the ICGMA Awards, arguably the nation’s leading Country Gospel Music organization.

“We make our own music so we’re a self contained band,” says Chewie McMahan, baritone singer and lead guitarist for the band. “Add to that the four vocalist and it allows us to do a lot of creative things that would be hard to do otherwise.” Chewie is joined on stage by bass vocalist Tommy Frizsell, tenor and bass guitar player Tim Reynolds and lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Darrell Frizsell.

The success of the group hasn’t changed their humble approach. They are still quick to refuse any praise for what they do. “We are just four guys who dearly love our Lord Jesus,” declares Reynolds. “We sing to and for Him and everything else is secondary.”

The group features heavily harmony laced arrangements with solid, acoustic driven instrumentation. Often compared to a mixture of country music icons, The Oak Ridge Boys and rock legends, Eagles, the Waymasters have made their mark on music history with ten Top 10’s, consisting of two #2’s and seven #1 singles, from the same album. It’s no wonder fans and industry peers alike continue to honor the group. In addition to repeating as Gospel Music Fan Awards’ Favorite Country Gospel Group, they are also nominated for an amazing 11 nominations at this years ICGMA Awards to be held this July in West Plains, Missouri.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes