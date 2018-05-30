ACM Winner Gordon Mote Wraps Production of Love, Love, Love

NASHVILLE, Tenn – (May 30, 2018) – New Haven Records president Ken Harding recently announced the upcoming release of Love, Love, Love–the 11th album from celebrated Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Gordon Mote and the third on the New Haven Records label.

Harding says, “Love, Love, Love continues to prove why Gordon is one of Nashville’s premier singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists. More than an extraordinary performer, Gordon has the amazing ability to communicate God’s mercy and love with those both inside and outside the doors of the church.”

As with his previous releases, the songs on Love, Love, Love span the stylistic gamut from traditional Southern Gospel to Country to accessible pop. Nonetheless, the album is unified by Gordon’s warm voice, stellar lyrics, and signature piano prowess.

Co-produced by the celebrated talents of Wayne Haun and Phil Johnson, the songs on this album have a common thread. Mote reflects, “When we started listening to songs, there was no particular theme in mind. I have never recorded a ‘theme’ project and had no intention of doing so at this time. However, as the list of great songs began to develop, it became obvious there were several songs focused on a particular subject: love. The title cut, Love, Love, Love reminds us that if God’s children will improve showing His love, our world will be a better place.”

The new album offers his fans the kinds of songs they know and love such as “Love is the Golden Rule” (featuring Danny Murray and the Voices of Lee), “Set Your House in Order” (a revival-styled, Southern Gospel hand-clapper featuring the legendary Oak Ridge Boys), and “Remember for Me” (a poignant ballad from the perspective of a couple facing the prospect of old age and Alzheimer’s).

But Love, Love, Love also offers listeners some surprise covers: Michael W. Smith’s techno-pop “Love Crusade,” a lushly orchestrated arrangement of Steven Curtis Chapman’s “His Strength is Perfect,” and the pop-gospel standard “People Get Ready” (featuring Cana’s Voice). It seems that when you’re a studio musician who has played with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, and Darius Rucker, there’s no musical mountain you can’t climb.

Ken Harding concludes, “As with his previous recordings, listening to Love, Love, Love makes you forget that Gordon has been blind since birth. Rather, you’re reminded of how God’s great love can sustain all of us through any season of life. We can’t wait for the whole world to hear this new project!”

ABOUT GORDON MOTE

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote began playing piano at the age of three. Ever since, he’s been using his God-given musical talents to write and record songs that reflect his faith. After graduating from Nashville’s Belmont University with honors, Mote was asked to join Lee Greenwood’s band. Since then, Mote has become an in-demand concert and studio musician playing, touring and recording with some of Country and Gospel music’s biggest artists, including Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood and Alan Jackson, among others. Moreover, Mote has also been a long-running guest on numerous Gaither Homecoming tours. Throughout his career, Mote has garnered two Academy of Country Music Awards, two Music Row Magazine Instrumentalist of the Year Awards (2009, 2011), numerous Dove Award nominations and a GRAMMY® nomination.

ABOUT NEW HAVEN RECORDS

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing and film companies focusing on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s products are serviced to Christian retail through Provident Music Distribution and to the mainstream marketplace through SONY Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com .