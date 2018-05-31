Lindsey Graham Earns Doctor of Worship Studies Degree

ESTERO, Fla – (May 31, 2018) – Christian Artist, Lindsey Graham, received her Doctor of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music on May 19, 2018. She is a graduate of Belmont University with a degree in Commercial Vocal Performance and has a Master’s in Religion with an emphasis on Worship Studies.

As she has approached every other goal, Lindsey excelled and graduated with High Distinction honors, completing the program in two and a half years.

Lindsey stated, “I can hardly believe the time has come to be on the completion side of this educational journey. I have learned so much and am grateful for all my mentors at Liberty University, especially Dr. Vernon M. Whaley and Dr. Paul Rumrill. I am excited for the opportunities this educational experience may afford in the near future.”

Lindsey plans to continue traveling and singing as a solo artist, as well as teaching private voice, piano, and flute lessons out of her home studio where she currently has more than 30 students. As always, Skype lessons will be made available for professionals and amateurs interested in developing and strengthening their vocal instrument for longevity, ease, and excellence. Lindsey is in the process of applying to teach online courses for Liberty University starting in the Fall, though this has not been confirmed at time of press release.

Lindsey plans to write a book based on the topic of her thesis: Ministry Through Performance, emphasizing the ministry aspects of the Christian performing artist who is more than an artist who just happens to be a Christian. Lindsey’s passion is for the personal and spiritual well-being of those in itinerant music ministry. It is her goal to encourage the artist to persevere in building the Kingdom of God by maintaining a close relationship with Him and being filled with His Spirit before pouring into the lives of others through their music.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”