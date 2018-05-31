Rivergate Talent Agency Signs Ferguson Family

“We are thrilled to partner withand. They have always worked with the best artists in Southern Gospel and we are honored to be a part of their family,” stated. Currently,represents theand Christian comedian

The Ferguson Family recently released a new album, Living For The Call, with Butler Music Group and their first single, “Livin For The Call” climbed the Singing News chart landing at #46. Butler Music Group is a consultant for the Ferguson Family.

“Bill, Brenda, Lisa and Steven truly desire to see lives impacted for Christ! They have been blessing people with their music for well over a decade but it’s exciting to see God moving in their ministry in fresh and exciting ways,” added Les Butler.

“Before our signatures every made it to a contract, Bonnie already had new dates on the schedule. That speaks volumes and we can’t wait to minister where God opens the doors,” added Bill Ferguson.

For more information on the Ferguson Family, go to www.fergusonfamilymusic.com.