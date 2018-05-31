Rivergate Talent Agency Signs Ferguson Family

Nashville, TN
(May 30th
, 2018) Last year, Great Day
announced that they would be changing their name to the Ferguson Family
and since then they have been riding a surge of momentum. Adding to the excitement, industry leaders gathered with the Ferguson Family in Hendersonville, TN recently to celebrate the signing of a booking agreement with Rivergate Talent Agency
.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bonnie White
and Rivergate
. They have always worked with the best artists in Southern Gospel and we are honored to be a part of their family,” stated Bill Ferguson
. Currently, Rivergate
represents the Dixie Echoes, Troy Burns Family, Heirline
, Gann Family
and Christian comedian Trevor Thomas
.
The Ferguson Family recently released a new album, Living For The Call, with Butler Music Group and their first single, “Livin For The Call” climbed the Singing News chart landing at #46. Butler Music Group is a consultant for the Ferguson Family.
“Bill, Brenda, Lisa and Steven truly desire to see lives impacted for Christ! They have been blessing people with their music for well over a decade but it’s exciting to see God moving in their ministry in fresh and exciting ways,” added Les Butler.
“Before our signatures every made it to a contract, Bonnie already had new dates on the schedule. That speaks volumes and we can’t wait to minister where God opens the doors,” added Bill Ferguson.
For more information on the Ferguson Family, go to www.fergusonfamilymusic.com.
About Rivergate Talent Agency
Bonnie White opened the doors of Rivergate Talent Agency in 1993. She was formerly with another major booking agency for three years before starting with her own agency.
Born in Texas, Bonnie has lived in Nashville, Tennessee since 1987. Since entering the gospel music industry, Bonnie has made a lot of friends all over the world. Her down home friendly voice personifies her warm personality. She is always eager to work with churches, promoters, fairs, and other venues to fulfill talent needs at a reasonable price.
Bonnie’s goal for Rivergate Talent Agency is to further the Gospel throughout the world with song through the ministry of Christian artists.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.