REVIEW: The Taylors – Faithful Again

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.thetaylorsmusic.com

In 2008, a brand-new brother-sister quartet stepped onto the scene at the National Quartet Convention, captivated the audience with their tight family harmony, and took home the coveted title as champions of the Talent Showcase. Ten years, multiple nominations, one fan award, and over a dozen Top 80 hits later, the ministry of The Taylors is still going strong, and impacting lives everywhere, as proven by their 2018 release. Now a flourishing mixed trio, Jonathan, Suzanne, and Chris Taylor present listeners with exactly the album that fans have been waiting to have in their car on repeat all summer—Faithful Again.

Opening with the title cut, the album says its “hello” with an immediate sense of windows-rolled-down, this-is-gonna-be-good encouragement. As seasons change, “Faithful Again” is an upbeat, and uplifting reminder to all children of God that He holds tomorrow, just as He held yesterday. Packed with powerful truth, Track 2 beckons the listener into the arms of Jesus, as the group passionately sings, “Once you’ve known the joy of His Presence, felt the love of His faithfulness; you’ll never be satisfied with Anything Less.”

The next song immediately grabs the listener’s attention, as it is introduced with very simple instrumentation, paired with the lovely Suzanne’s solo vocal, gradually building up to effortlessly strong 3-part harmony, and a full, country-style instrumentation. Called, “Love Still Flows,” this song has that same kind of irresistible catchiness that still has all of Southern Gospel tapping its toes to the Collingsworth Family’s “Show A Little Bit Of Love and Kindness.”

The Taylors follow up “Love Still Flows” with the energetic worship piece, “Every Hallelujah,” and then the album transitions to the unforgettable “Mountain Of Sorrow,” which paints a beautiful and intricate picture of the journey from suffering, to peace in Christ. This song is a must-listen, and a perfect prelude to the faithful anthem “Making Me Stronger.”

Track 7 comes in with an ear-catching musical fade-in, gradually introducing the listener to the song which will no doubt be stuck in his or her head for the rest of the day. Easily hooking fans from the very first chorus, “Pray Every Day” is delightfully engaging.

As the album draws to its close, God’s praise only rises higher and higher, with “The Sweetest Name I Know” worshipfully setting the stage for Faithful Again’s epic finale, “Honored, Exalted & Glorified.”

This record from The Taylors is an impactful collection of songs; familiar enough that first time listeners will feel as if they themselves have sung these songs 100 times, but fresh enough that they will be ready to hit ‘repeat’ 100 times more. Whatever your change of season looks like, The Taylors have testified exactly who God will show Himself to be—Faithful Again.

Faithful Again is available at your local Christian retailer and on iTunes, Amazon and other digital outlets as well as Christian Book Distributors.

Track Listing:

Faithful Again

Anything Less

Love Still Flows

Every Hallelujah

Mountain of Sorrow

Making Me Stronger

I Pray Every Day

The Sweetest Name I Know

Honored Exalted and Glorified

