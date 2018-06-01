New Legacy Project Baritone Announces Upcoming Marriage

NASHVILLE, Tenn – (June 1, 2018) – John Hilton, Baritone singer for the popular Gospel group New Legacy Project, has announced his upcoming June wedding to long time love, Autumn Simpson.

Maintaining a busy touring schedule and planning a wedding has not been easy. John says, “It takes a special woman to understand and support the calling on a man’s life that comes with a traveling ministry. Autumn embodies that special woman and I wouldn’t be doing what I am today if not for her continuing support.

Of the marriage, group owner Rick Price says, “Our ministry has always been family, and we recognize that the calling on our lives includes being Godly husbands and fathers. We are so blessed by the enduring encouragement of our wives and children, and couldn’t be happier to welcome Autumn into the New Legacy family.”

John plans to continue touring with the group, while Autumn works as a Special Education teacher in their home town of Nashville.

About New Legacy Project

Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protege of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.

In 2016, Rick made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project, recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way. Rick has surrounded himself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 180 dates per year, coast to coast.

In 2018, New Legacy Project was nominated for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.