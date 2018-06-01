REVIEW: Endless Highway – East to West

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Skyland Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.endlesshighway.org

Endless Highway and Skyland Records/Crossroads Music have teamed up to release their sophomore project, East to West, produced by Jeff Collins. Without question, Easy to West is one of the greatest projects released in 2018 thus far.

The album kicks off with the classic spiritual “Highway to Heaven”. Simple performance, fresh arrangement, great opening tune.

Following is the Karen Gillespie/Adina Bowman co-write “Under The Sea”. Ally gives an absolutely stunning performance to a beautiful lyric that takes the listener back to the glorious moment of receiving Christ as savior.

“It’s His Story“ is the first radio release off the project and rightfully so. The progressive-country melody and catchy lyric “It’s His story and I’m stickin’ to it, He paid the price ’cause I couldn’t do it” will undoubtedly capture the hearts and ears of all who listen.

“The Richest Crown” is a beautiful 3/4 anthem co-written by Dixie Phillips, Rachel McCutcheon, Bev Herrema and Kristi Fitzwater. A remarkable lyric, luscious orchestration and outstanding performance by Jay make this song the greatest cut on the project as well as a great pick for future radio and choral cut.

Also mention-worthy is the heart and performances of Ally Griggs. Ally is one of the most anointed and talented rising vocalists in all of Southern Gospel Music. Her heart and vocal ability’s far surpass any expectations.

East to West is easily a five-start album. Incredible lyrics/melody, fresh production and outstanding vocal performances. It is quite rare an album has the perfect song selection, production and sound all at once and East To West does exactly that. This album will go down in history as something very special.

Track Listing:

It’s A Highway To Heaven

Under The Sea

It’s His Story

This Is The Grace I Know

Unbroken Promise

Count It All Joy

The Richest Crown

I’ve Got The Son In My Eyes

Go Ahead And Shout

Beautiful Scars Of Love

Out Of The Deep

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]