REVIEW: The Williamsons – Give Them Jesus

Producer: Donnie Williamson, Les Butler and Donna King

Record Label: Family Music Group

Website: www.williamsonmusic.com

The Williamsons are a mixed quartet from Weleetka, Oklahoma. They started singing as a family group in 1969. Over the years, the members have changed but they still sing the message of the gospel in song. The Williamsons deliver each song with a great gospel message and it allows them to show their vocal skills. Their goal is to minister to people and give them Jesus and I think they do that well with this project. Today’s group consists of Donnie Williamson-baritone; Lisa Williamson-alto; Karl Rice-tenor/lead and Darin Hebert-bass.

The Williamsons latest project, Give Them Jesus, is a great one. It features a variety of songs, from slow to fast to those in between. Starting the project off is “Jesus, What A Wonderful Name.” It’s a name above others. Karl is featured on “Gravestone” which is a peppy one that talks about the rapture. Lisa is featured on a slower ballad song “If This Altar Could Talk,” and it tells about the grace we are given for what we are going through and the stories that we would hear if that alter could talk. Just imagine that!

Next up is “He’s Leading The Way” for all of those that love good bass singing. Darin’s smooth voice on this one tells us to keep the faith because God is leading the way. “Every Moment” has a country sound and reminds me of the Hinson sound from years ago. Karl does a great job on it. Get ready to clap your hands and tap your toes on this up-tempo song “What Calvary Says.” It tells us that no matter where we have been we can come home again.

The title cut “Give Them Jesus” is a medium tempo song that features several guest singers – Sherman Andrus from Imperials, Duane Allen from Oak Ridge Boys, Gerald Crabb, writer of the song, Jim Brady and Jeff Easter. Lisa is featured on “He’s Here For Me,” and it tells how He was there for the saints of old and He’ll be there for me. “Robes Of White” is another song that features Lisa and it talks about reuniting us with our loved ones. What a day that will be!

Rounding out the project is “Message Of His Coming” which is a good quartet song that tells us to be ready for the return of Christ for soon we will see Him face to face.

Songs on this project come from some of the today’s top songwriters including Gerald Crabb, Lee Black, Dianne Wilkinson, Sue C. Smith, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun and several original songs written by Lisa Williamson. For those not familiar with the Williamsons, this project is an excellent one to introduce you their sound and music. Well done!

Track Listing:

(* denotes favorites)

Jesus, What A Wonderful Name

Gravestone *

If This Altar Could Talk

He’s Leading The Way

Every Moment *

What Calvary Says *

Give Them Jesus

He’s Here For Me

Robes Of Pure White *

Message Of His Coming *

