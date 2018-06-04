Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 4, 2018

June 4, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City claims the #1 spot this week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 14th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Gold CityKaren Peck & New River, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
13
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1
2
1
17
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(3)
3
3
17
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
4
6
17
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
5
5
15
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
14
8
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
6
7
7
19
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
8
4
19
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
9
8
19
 Go Show John Mark Trammell  Quartet
3
10
11
8
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
10
11
10
19
 For What He’s Done Taylors
9
12
12
8
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
11
13
13
7
 Yours Amen Isaacs
11
14
15
7
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
14
15
9
24
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
16
18
11
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
17
17
15
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
18
23
9
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
19
19
17
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
20
20
5
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
20
21
21
8
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
22
22
5
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
22
23
29
9
 Look Up Talleys
16
24
24
6
 Be Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
24
25
25
9
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
26
26
11
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
27
27
6
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
28
16
25
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
29
33
6
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
29
30
30
9
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
31
31
3
 Be Brave McKameys
31
32
32
4
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
32
33
 28
11
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
28
34
34
6
 The Man I Am Today Browders
34
35
35
4
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
36
*
1
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
36
37
*
1
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
37
38
38
2
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
38
39
*
1
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
39
40
40
2
 Just Receive It Jay Stone Singers
16
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes