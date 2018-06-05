Jeremiah’s Call To Release Hymns Of The Ages In August

Troy, Ala – (June 5, 2018) – Jeremiah’s Call, one of Southern Gospels newest and brightest mixed groups, is hard at work with Daywind Studios, finishing up their freshman project – Hymns of the Ages. This new release is being produced by industry veteran Marty Funderburk.

Veteran baritone singer Wally Jordan formed the group in December of 2017, bringing in tenor Bill Copeland and alto Cheyenne Cody to join him. All three singers have been in music ministry from a very early age. Together they are known for their harmony blend and heart for the Gospel.

Wally Jordan stated, “Hymns of the Ages is a compilation of some of the our most beloved hymns, along with some brand new material that was penned by Shellum Cline, one of the best writers in the industry today. God not only blessed us with a great writer, but with some amazing talent in the studio. Our vision for this album is coming to fruition, and we’re thrilled. Without God leading our hand and our hearts through this endeavor it would not have been possible. We know fans of all ages will truly enjoy this mix of traditional and new music.”

Jeremiah’s Call has a full touring schedule, but is taking the time to perfect their first project. The group will be at the National Quartet Convention (NQC) this year and will be featured as showcase performers on Thursday, September 27. They invite you to stop by the group’s booth as well.

To connect with Jeremiah’s Call just follow them on social media or the website at http://www.JeremiahsCall.net

To book Jeremiah’s Call contact Wally Jordan at 334-282-3194

About Jeremiah’s Call

Excitement, spiritual anointing, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium or church for an Evening of Praise and Worship with Jeremiah’s Call.

This year marks the first year of travel for Jeremiah’s Call. During that time, God has proven faithful to provide everything needed to build a successful ministry. From moving lyrics of traditional songs to a genuine heart for people.

Jeremiah’s Call has a mission to uplift Jesus Christ through music, see souls come to know the Lord as Savior and be an encouragement to Believers across the nation. They believe in helping others grow in their walk with the Lord by forming exhorting relationships with their fans and investing in them at concerts. Everything is done for the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ. Wally, Bill, and Cheyenne are passionate about their calling and they are unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.