Getting to Know Children of the Promise

Staff writer Victoria Bowlin gets to know up and coming Southern Gospel sensations Children of the Promise!

Victoria Bowlin: I recently did an interview with some of my dear friends, Children Of The Promise. As you get to know this talented family, I believe you will fall in love with them, as I have.

Who are the members of the group and your relation to each other?

Nikki Shaw: We are a family group. Mom (Nikki) and two sons, Jacob (19) and Eli (14) sing, while husband Russ, runs the sound. Isaac, the youngest son (12), manages the product table and is a faithful prayer warrior for our ministry and family.

VB: Where is home?

NS: Cedartown, GA

VB: You guys have really taken off in the past couple years. Tell us some of your accomplishments.

NS: We have been nominated for The Diamond Award, Sunrise Trio of the Year, and are currently in the top 10 for Singing News Favorite New Artist of the Year.

VB: Do you have a favorite song to sing?

NS: We have a couple: “You Raise Me Up” and “What A Lovely Name”.

VB: You guys have really made a big splash in Southern Gospel Music recently. I see that you’re nominated for Favorite New Artist in the Singing News fan awards! How does that feel?

NS: We were blown away when we found out we were nominated for New Artist of the Year by Singing News. We are humbled and honored. To be recognized for spreading the Gospel is humbling, and to be nominated by your peers is an honor. To God be The Glory!

VB: I know a lot of people focus on Eli because he’s young and has an amazing, big voice. I remember the first time I heard him sing at Singing in the Sun in Myrtle Beach, SC. My mouth dropped and I said, “Wow”. However, your whole family is talented! How long have you been singing as a family?

NS: Thank you! We have been singing for 7 years now. We have been singing full time for the past 4.

VB: Do you feel like God has been teaching you anything specific lately?

NS: Don’t grow weary in well doing. Don’t give up. Don’t quit! Put on the full army of God to withstand the enemy and his tactics. “Being confident of this very thing, that He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” Philippians 1:6

VB: From personally spending time with you and getting to know your family, I can honestly say that you guys are the real deal. What would you say has been the most rewarding moment of ministry?

NS: The greatest moments in our ministry is when someone comes to the saving knowledge of Christ. That’s what it is ALL about for us. People coming to know Jesus, saints encouraged, and hearts uplifted.

VB: What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened while traveling?

NS: How long do you have??? Lol! We have lots.

VB: Where can people go to see your schedule and to contact you for booking information?

NS: People can visit our website www.childrenofthepromiseministries.com or check out our Facebook page, Children of The Promise, for upcoming events.