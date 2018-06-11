Ad
Monday – June 11, 2018

June 11, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 14th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Mark Trammell QuartetGold City, and The Nelons! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
14
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(2)
2
3
18
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck &  New River
1(3)
3
2
18
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(3)
4
5
16
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
4
5
7
20
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
6
10
9
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
6
7
4
18
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
8
6
9
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
6
9
9
20
 Go Show John Mark Trammell  Quartet
3
10
12
9
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
10
11
14
8
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
11
12
13
8
 Yours Amen Isaacs
12
13
8
20
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
14
11
20
 For What He’s Done Taylors
9
15
16
12
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heroes
14
16
17
16
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
17
21
9
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
17
18
19
18
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
19
15
25
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
20
20
6
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
20
21
18
10
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
22
23
10
 Look Up Talleys
16
23
27
7
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
24
26
12
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
25
22
6
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
22
26
24
7
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
24
27
29
7
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
27
28
30
10
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
29
32
5
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
29
30
31
4
 Be Brave McKameys
30
31
33
12
 The Refrigerator Song Mark Bishop
28
32
25
10
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
33
 34
7
 The Man I Am Today Browders
33
34
39
2
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
34
35
36
2
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
35
36
37
2
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
36
37
35
5
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
38
40
3
 Just Receive It Jay Stone Singers
38
39
38
3
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
38
40
**
4
 Out of Here Allison Speer
33
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

