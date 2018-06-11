Monday – June 11, 2018

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 14th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Mark Trammell Quartet, Gold City, and The Nelons! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
14
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(2)
|
2
|
3
|
18
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
2
|
18
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1(3)
|
4
|
5
|
16
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
20
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
3
|
6
|
10
|
9
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
18
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
8
|
6
|
9
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
20
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
10
|
12
|
9
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
8
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
8
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
12
|
13
|
8
|
20
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
14
|
11
|
20
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
9
|
15
|
16
|
12
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heroes
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
16
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
17
|
21
|
9
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
18
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
17
|
19
|
15
|
25
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
20
|
20
|
6
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
20
|
21
|
18
|
10
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
22
|
23
|
10
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
23
|
27
|
7
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
22
|
24
|
26
|
12
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
24
|
25
|
22
|
6
|Jesus What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
22
|
26
|
24
|
7
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
24
|
27
|
29
|
7
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
27
|
28
|
30
|
10
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
29
|
32
|
5
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
4
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
12
|The Refrigerator Song
|Mark Bishop
|
28
|
32
|
25
|
10
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
33
|34
|
7
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
33
|
34
|
39
|
2
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
2
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
2
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
36
|
37
|
35
|
5
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
38
|
40
|
3
|Just Receive It
|Jay Stone Singers
|
38
|
39
|
38
|
3
|That’s What He’ll Be
|Bowling Sisters
|
38
|
40
|
**
|
4
|Out of Here
|Allison Speer
|
33
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
