Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 18, 2018

June 18, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 16th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Mark Trammell QuartetGold City, and The Nelons! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(3)
2
4
17
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
8
10
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
3
4
6
10
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
4
5
7
19
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
6
10
10
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
6
7
2
19
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
8
11
9
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
8
9
12
9
 Yours Amen Isaacs
9
10
3
19
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(3)
11
15
13
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
11
12
16
17
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
13
5
21
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
14
9
21
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
15
17
10
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
15
16
22
11
 Look Up Talleys
16
17
14
21
 For What I Don’t Know Taylors
9
18
18
19
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
19
27
8
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
19
20
20
7
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
20
21
21
11
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
22
13
13
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
23
23
8
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
24
24
13
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
25
25
7
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
22
26
26
8
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
24
27
19
26
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
28
28
11
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
29
29
6
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
29
30
30
5
 Be Brave McKameys
30
31
34
3
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
31
32
31
13
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
28
33
 33
8
 The Man I Am Today Browders
33
34
39
4
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
34
35
32
11
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
36
35
3
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
35
37
37
6
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
38
*
1
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
38
39
36
3
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
36
40
*
1
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes