Monday – June 18, 2018

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 16th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Mark Trammell Quartet, Gold City, and The Nelons! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
15
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(3)
|
2
|
4
|
17
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
10
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
10
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
19
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
6
|
10
|
10
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
19
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
8
|
11
|
9
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
9
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
9
|
10
|
3
|
19
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1(3)
|
11
|
15
|
13
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
11
|
12
|
16
|
17
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
13
|
5
|
21
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
3
|
14
|
9
|
21
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
15
|
17
|
10
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
15
|
16
|
22
|
11
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
21
|For What I Don’t Know
|Taylors
|
9
|
18
|
18
|
19
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
17
|
19
|
27
|
8
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
11
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
22
|
13
|
13
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
23
|
23
|
8
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
22
|
24
|
24
|
13
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
7
|Jesus What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
22
|
26
|
26
|
8
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
24
|
27
|
19
|
26
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
28
|
28
|
11
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
29
|
29
|
6
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
5
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
30
|
31
|
34
|
3
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
31
|
32
|
31
|
13
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
28
|
33
|33
|
8
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
33
|
34
|
39
|
4
|That’s What He’ll Be
|Bowling Sisters
|
34
|
35
|
32
|
11
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
36
|
35
|
3
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
35
|
37
|
37
|
6
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
38
|
39
|
36
|
3
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
36
|
40
|
*
|
1
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
