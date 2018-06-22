Bob Crawford Passes Away

Though Bob’s passing was not unexpected as it became apparent that complications from a recent fall would be challenging, family, friends, and Gospel music colleagues around the country feel the void that his earthly absence has created. But despite this sorrowful time, there is good news.

The Bible says “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” (2 Cor. 5:8). So, let us not say we’ve lost Bob – we know exactly where he is.

Thank you for loving Bob; thank you for loving our family; thank you for your continued prayers.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation begins at 12:00 with Funeral at 2:30 Tuesday June 26, 2018 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee.