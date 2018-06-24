Ad
Monday – June 25, 2018

June 24, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“.  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 17th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The TalleysGold City, and Bowling Sisters! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(4)
2
2
18
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
3
11
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
3
4
4
11
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
4
5
5
20
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
6
6
11
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
6
7
11
14
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
7
8
8
10
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
8
9
9
10
 Yours Amen Isaacs
9
10
16
12
 Look Up Talleys
10
11
15
11
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
11
12
12
18
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
13
7
20
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
14
10
20
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
1(3)
15
19
9
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
15
16
21
12
 God of the Storm Freemans
16
17
13
22
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
3
18
18
20
 Living Water Steve Ladd
17
19
20
8
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
19
20
25
8
 Jesus What a Wonderful Name Williamsons
20
21
26
9
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
21
22
14
22
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
3
23
23
9
 I Know Him Inspirations
22
24
24
14
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
24
25
28
12
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
26
31
4
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
26
27
17
22
 For What I Don’t Know Taylors
9
28
29
7
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
28
29
34
5
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
29
30
30
6
 Be Brave McKameys
30
31
22
22
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
32
32
14
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
28
33
 33
9
 The Man I Am Today Browders
33
34
27
27
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
35
35
12
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
36
36
4
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
35
37
37
7
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
34
38
38
2
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
38
39
39
4
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
36
40
40
2
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

