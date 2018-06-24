Monday – June 25, 2018

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with “If Church Pews Could Shout“. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a 17th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Talleys, Gold City, and Bowling Sisters! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
11
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
11
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
20
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
11
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
14
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
10
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
10
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
12
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
10
|
11
|
15
|
11
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
18
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
13
|
7
|
20
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
14
|
10
|
20
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
1(3)
|
15
|
19
|
9
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
15
|
16
|
21
|
12
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
16
|
17
|
13
|
22
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
3
|
18
|
18
|
20
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
17
|
19
|
20
|
8
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
19
|
20
|
25
|
8
|Jesus What a Wonderful Name
|Williamsons
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
9
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
21
|
22
|
14
|
22
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
23
|
23
|
9
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
22
|
24
|
24
|
14
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
24
|
25
|
28
|
12
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
26
|
31
|
4
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
26
|
27
|
17
|
22
|For What I Don’t Know
|Taylors
|
9
|
28
|
29
|
7
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
28
|
29
|
34
|
5
|That’s What He’ll Be
|Bowling Sisters
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
6
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
30
|
31
|
22
|
22
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
32
|
32
|
14
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
28
|
33
|33
|
9
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
33
|
34
|
27
|
27
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
35
|
35
|
12
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
36
|
36
|
4
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
35
|
37
|
37
|
7
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
38
|
38
|
2
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
4
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
36
|
40
|
40
|
2
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
