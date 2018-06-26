Blackwood Brothers Honored In Memphis

Legendary Quartet Receives Brass Note On Beale Street Walk Of Fame

Hendersonville, TN (June 25th, 2018) – During the 2018 Memphis Quartet Show, the world-famous Blackwood Brothers Quartet was awarded the honor of its own brass note along the Beale Street Brass Note Walk Of Fame. The Walk Of Fame honors a wide array of talented artists, musicians, composers and promoters who have contributed to Memphis music and Beale Street throughout the years. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet joins the ranks of artists such as Elvis, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, and over 100 others with the distinction.

“The Blackwood Brothers Quartet is one of the most iconic names in Gospel Music,” comments Scott Godsey of Daywind Records. “They have been in the forefront of the music industry for decades. It’s great to see them honored in Memphis with the brass note and we are excited for everyone to see the Blackwood Brothers Quartet name as they walk through Memphis!”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary as an independent Christian and Gospel label, Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Southern Gospel mainstays Jason Crabb, Legacy Five, Greater Vision, Mark Lowry, Adam Crabb, Jim Brady Trio, Joseph Habedank, Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Michael English, Bowling Family, Tribute, Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, Blackwood Brothers Quartet and Jonathan Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to digital & physical retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, and available on all major digital and streaming outlets.

