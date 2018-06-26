Bob Sellers Announces Solo Ministry

Whileis departing from the Kingsmen, he will not be leaving the road. “I did as many solo dates as I could through the years so I am excited for the chance to expand that ministry.” His first solo date will be June 24in Tuscaloosa, Al. Bob has already scheduled over 60 dates this year in 20 states. While with the Kingsmen, he averaged two or three days at home each week. “As cliché as it sounds, my decision to leave was based on my desire to spend more time at home with my family. I am excited to be able to spend more time with my wife and kids. My oldest daughter will be playing basketball this fall on a scholarship from theso I’ll be yelling, “Go Tigers” a lot,” Sellers added.

Bob Sellers is also excited to announce he has signed a consultation agreement with Butler Music Group that will include publicity and media representation. Les Butler states, “Bob Sellers is a good man; a talented man and a man that still has much to offer the fans of Southern Gospel Music. I am proud to call him friend. Sellers added, “People have been so kind to me and God has continued to bless me after I announced my decision to leave the Kingsmen. People can keep up with me through my website and on Facebook.

For more information or to schedule Bob Sellers at your church or event, go to www.bobsellersministries.com. For publicity, contact Butler Music Group at www.butlermusicgroup.com.