Jordan Family Band Celebrates the Flag

Arden, NC. (June 22, 2018) – Gospel group the Jordan Family Band is releasing a patriotic song just in time for July 4th. “Old Glory Waves” celebrates freedom, liberty and the “tried and treasured” stripes of the flag.

The song features the Voices of Lee, a a 15-member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The vocal group is known for vocal harmonies, high-energy patriotic numbers and heartfelt gospel favorites. The ensemble, directed by Danny Murray, brings a unique spirit to its performances and has done so at the presidential inauguration in 2013 and on the popular television show, America’s Got Talent.

Josh Jordan writes, “This song was brought to us last September by Tom and Rebecca Peck. When I first heard it I immediately knew it was going to be something special and I really wanted our family to be a part of it. The related events that have followed have been nothing short of extraordinary. Randa (Jordan) has been singing our national anthem at the start of our concerts for the past 4-5 months. While we were in the studio recording the music for ‘Old Glory Waves’ I suddenly felt compelled to stop the session and have the musicians write an alternate ending to the track that would include some of the timeless lyrics of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ The addition fit perfectly. We then decided the song would be even more dynamic if a choral ensemble were added. We’ve always loved the Voices of Lee and immediately thought of them. I messaged Danny Murray, the director of VOL, with little to no expectation but was pleasantly surprised when he promptly responded. Within a few minutes of sending the rough mix, Danny messaged back. He said he definitely wanted VOL to be part of it and was going to immediately get to work lining up their portion of the recording at their studio in Cleveland, Tennessee. Phil Nitz of Christ Church Nashville then came on board and did an amazing job on the completion of the arrangement. We could not have dreamed this would come together as it has! The Lord never ceases to amaze us!”

“Old Glory Waves” is the closing track off the Jordan Family Band’s upcoming album, “Reach,” due out on Skyland Records on July 13.

Listen to “Old Glory Waves” HERE and pre-order “Reach” HERE.

About the Jordan Family Band

The Jordan Family Band is a family group from Georgia with a country gospel feel, that seeks to encourage, uplift, praise and ultimately to see souls saved. The group consists of Josh and Randa Jordan and their sons, Hutch, Alex Grant and a family friend who is like an adopted son to them, Keenan Atkinson. In 2017, the family released their first recording, “Joshua 24:15” on the Skyland Records and watched it propel quickly into iTunes Christian genre’s Top 10 album chart. It debuted on the Billboard Christian chart at #12, then their first single climbed to #28 on the Singing News Gospel chart. The second release from the album, “My God Is Faithful” peaked at #34 on the Singing News Top 40 and also become the only Southern/Country Gospel song of 2017 to enter into iTunes Single Top 10 in the Christian genre as it peaked at #8. The family garnered more than 18 million social media views through Facebook, YouTube and Instagram throughout the year, with an acoustic video of “My God Is Faithful” gaining more than 1.5 million views in just a few days. The JFB was recently awarded AGM’s, Breakthrough Artist Of The Year Award in 2018.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.