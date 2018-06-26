New Releases from Down East Boys and Soul’d Out Now Available For Pre-Order

Arden, NC. (June 22, 2018) – Two summer releases from Horizon & Sonlite Records‘ outstanding gospel artists are now available for pre-order. One Day In The Past by the Down East Boys and Run To The Light by Soul’d Out Quartet will both be released August 24.

With songs about praising the Lord and preaching the good news, the Down East Boys’ One Day In The Past from Sonlite Records reminds followers of Christ to get back to basics — remember what God has done and can do for you, give Him glory, and tell others His story.

The message is built on tradition, a theme carried through the album. The first single, “Beat Up Bible,” which is already hitting the national charts, is a rich, heartfelt rendition of the popular Little Big Town song that paints the picture of a “worn out and torn up” book used by generations to teach the value of prayer and unwavering trust in God. The album closes with “Beautiful Valley,” a new recording of the Down East Boys’ chart topping song from 1989 that has all the elements of a great gospel song: a classic country sound and notes of faith and perseverance.

Soul’d Out Quartet’s goal has always been to create inspirational gospel music that resonates with a wide audience. On Run To The Light from Horizon Records, they do that with thoughtful writing, strong vocals and a progressive sound.

“For a long time, my heart has really been to create a bridge for the generational gap that exists in Christian music,” says Matt Rankin, the group’s founder and baritone singer. “I strongly believe this is Soul’d Out’s best showing for that effort thus far!”

The first single will be “The Return,” a thoughtful reminder to prepare oneself for the day Jesus returns to Earth and spread the news before He comes.

Pre-order the Down East Boys’ One Day In The Past HERE and Soul’d Out Quartet’s Run To The Light

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Rick Walls and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.

About Soul’d Out Quartet

In May of 2004, in answer to God’s call on his life, Matt Rankin of Georgetown, Ohio started a journey to find men of kindred spirits and equal yoking to partner with him in a mission to fulfill that calling by evangelizing God’s word through song. Now, in 2013, Matt’s calling and dream have been realized in Soul’d Out Quartet. Soul’d Out Quartet, which is comprised of Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead), Matt Rankin (baritone), Ian Owens (bass), is not only a vocal group continuing the heritage of Southern Gospel music, but is also and foremost a ministry team answering God’s call as stated in Ephesians: He gave some apostles, and some prophets, and some evangelists, and some pastors, and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ. (Ephesians 4:11-13 KJV) The quartet is accompanied by band members Philip Kolb (piano), Austin Sprouse (lead guitar), Adam Sprouse (bass guitar), and Jake McAtee (drummer) and Zach Loyd (front of house sound). In this spirit, Soul’d Out Quartet travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world “what the world doesn’t know,” but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ, that we are each called to be and to exhort God’s people to be servants with hearts on fire!

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.