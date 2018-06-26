StowTown Records Announces the Engagement of Jonathan Taylor

Nashville, TN (June 15, 2018) – StowTown Records recording artistJonathan Taylor of The Taylors has announced his engagement to Lynsey Vicars. The two are planning a small wedding next April in Tennessee.

Jonathan and Lynsey met after a Taylors concert in Bristol, VA. “God has finally sent me the woman I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Jonathan shares. “I knew at the first moment I saw her that there was something special about Lynsey. The more that I’ve had the chance to know her and see her heart, the more I know that she’s the woman that God has created for me. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Lynsey – she’s everything I’ve ever prayed for!”

Jonathan is busy touring with his brother and sister following the recent release of their new project, Faithful Again. Their summer and fall tour schedule is packed with dates all across the U.S. Faithful Again is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution and available worldwide at your local retail store and online.

ABOUT THE TAYLORS:

Brothers Jonathan and Chris Taylor, along with their sister, Suzanne Taylor Hise, grew up in a small North Carolina country church where their father has served as pastor for over 32 years. With their mother’s guidance as their music director, it was around the church piano that The Taylors created and honed their beautiful family harmony. Initially a quartet (including sister Leslie), The Taylors spent several years touring nationally. Their sound and heart have recently propelled them to an international stage as their travels now include all of North America and Europe. The Taylors aim to keep God at the very center of their ministry and also at the center of their hearts. They consider themselves extremely blessed to be able to sing for the Lord.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.