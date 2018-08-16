Annette Herndon Passes Away

Mrs. Annette McElhannon Herndon, age 54, of Bethlehem, Georgia entered her Savior’s presence on August 11, 2018. A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Annette was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School’s class of 1981. A member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church, she was a Christian speaker, song writer and publisher. Annette was active in the Homeless Shelter Ministry and was the founder of Encouraging Today’s Women.

Surviving are Husband, Harold Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Sons and Daughters-in-law, Weston and Rachel Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Christopher and Maegan Herndon of Statham, Georgia, Grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon, Parents, Jerry and Joyce Mobley McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Brother and Sister-in-law, Tim and Jeanette McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia.

The Family will receive friends Monday, August 13, 2018 from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 A. M. at Bear Creek First Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Wright and Rev. Steve Ray officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Georgia Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.