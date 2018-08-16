Ad
News Ticker

Annette Herndon Passes Away

August 16, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Mrs. Annette McElhannon Herndon, age 54, of Bethlehem, Georgia entered her Savior’s presence on August 11, 2018. A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Annette was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School’s class of 1981. A member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church, she was a Christian speaker, song writer and publisher. Annette was active in the Homeless Shelter Ministry and was the founder of Encouraging Today’s Women.

Surviving are Husband, Harold Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Sons and Daughters-in-law, Weston and Rachel Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Christopher and Maegan Herndon of Statham, Georgia, Grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon, Parents, Jerry and Joyce Mobley McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Brother and Sister-in-law, Tim and Jeanette McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia.

The Family will receive friends Monday, August 13, 2018 from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 A. M. at Bear Creek First Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Wright and Rev. Steve Ray officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Georgia Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes