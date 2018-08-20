Ad
Monday – August 20, 2018

August 20, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedank spends his second week at #1 with “Jailbreak.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Joseph Habedank‘s “Jailbreak” for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael English, Three BridgesThe Talleys, and 11th Hour! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(2)
2
2
19
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
2
3
4
12
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
3
4
3
19
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
1(2)
5
6
8
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
5
6
5
17
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
4
7
8
14
 Be Brave McKameys
7
8
9
12
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
9
14
12
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
9
10
7
19
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
3
11
15
15
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
11
12
12
5
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
12
13
13
5
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
13
14
17
7
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
14
15
11
16
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
9
16
10
17
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
2
17
16
18
 Yours Amen Isaacs
8
18
19
10
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
18
19
25
4
 Anything Less Taylors
19
20
**
2
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
20
21
18
15
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
18
22
23
17
 I Know Him Inspirations
17
23
21
10
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
21
24
22
8
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
22
25
32
3
 Watch & See Erwins
25
26
24
20
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
14
27
27
6
 Love Goes a Mighty Long Way Master’s Voice
27
28
31
6
 Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord) Steeles
28
29
26
3
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
26
30
20
20
 God of the Storm Freemans
11
31
28
17
 The Man I Am Today Browders
26
32
33
4
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
32
33
 36
2
 The Return Soul’d Out
33
34
30
24
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(6)
35
35
3
 Mount Testimony Lore Family
35
36
*
1
 Run the Race Hyssongs
36
37
29
22
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
1
38
*
1
 God Bless the USA Jonathan Wilburn
38
39
*
1
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
39
40
37
13
 That’s What He’ll Be Bowling Sisters
22
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

