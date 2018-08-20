Monday – August 20, 2018

Joseph Habedank spends his second week at #1 with “Jailbreak.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Joseph Habedank‘s “Jailbreak” for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael English, Three Bridges, The Talleys, and 11th Hour! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
19
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
12
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
19
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
5
|
6
|
8
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
17
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
14
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
12
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
9
|
14
|
12
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
9
|
10
|
7
|
19
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|
11
|
15
|
15
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
5
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
5
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
7
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
16
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
9
|
16
|
10
|
17
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
2
|
17
|
16
|
18
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
8
|
18
|
19
|
10
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
18
|
19
|
25
|
4
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
19
|
20
|
**
|
2
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
20
|
21
|
18
|
15
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
18
|
22
|
23
|
17
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
17
|
23
|
21
|
10
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
21
|
24
|
22
|
8
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
22
|
25
|
32
|
3
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
25
|
26
|
24
|
20
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
14
|
27
|
27
|
6
|Love Goes a Mighty Long Way
|Master’s Voice
|
27
|
28
|
31
|
6
|Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord)
|Steeles
|
28
|
29
|
26
|
3
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
26
|
30
|
20
|
20
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
11
|
31
|
28
|
17
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
26
|
32
|
33
|
4
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
32
|
33
|36
|
2
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
33
|
34
|
30
|
24
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(6)
|
35
|
35
|
3
|Mount Testimony
|Lore Family
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
36
|
37
|
29
|
22
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
1
|
38
|
*
|
1
|God Bless the USA
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
39
|
40
|
37
|
13
|That’s What He’ll Be
|Bowling Sisters
|
22
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.