BJ Pons Releases Showcase Your Grace

August 21, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn (August 21, 2018) – Christian artist and music evangelist, BJ Pons, has announced the release of her newest project, Showcase Your Grace.

Every cut of this new project speaks deeply into the soul. BJ’s powerful vocals and performance truly showcase the songs penned by well-loved and anointed writers including Dixie Phillips, Karen Gillespie, Natalie Cromwell, Rachel McCutcheon, Kurt Carr, BJ Pons and many others.  The flawless production by Mark Coleman ensures this album is destined for greatness.

From the jump up and worship “After the Storm” to the poignant and hauntingly beautiful “Hidden Secrets,” you will find yourself experiencing BJ’s powerful testimony through the music of this new release.  Showcase Your Grace is an album you will surely find yourself listening to over and over.

BJ commented, “Showcase Your Grace is different from any other album that I have recorded. God orchestrated every lyric, writer, producer, and background singer. In fact, every aspect of this album. I am so excited to see what He is going to do with it. I’m believing there will be healing and deliverance through the music.”

It’s clear that this experienced Christian artist has a story to tell, and the talent and grace to deliver it with skill, passion and authority.

SHOWCASE Your Grace Track List:

1.  You Gotta Believe

2. Showcase Your Grace

3.  Hallelujah From The Valley

4.  After The Storm

5.  Hidden Secrets

6.  When He Said Live

7.  Count On The Cross

8.  Speak Your Name

9.  Healed

10. I Never Lost My Praise

About BJ Pons

Christian recording artist and music evangelist, BJ Pons, has been singing gospel music since she was five years old.  She is a dynamic singer and speaker who has the ability to reach audiences with her authentic talent and powerful testimony.

BJ has been honored to share the stage with other well-loved Christian artists such as Janet Pascal, Laverne & Edith Trip, Mary Sloan, Roni Goss, Archie Dennis, and Candi Staton Suswell. This past January BJ was invited to minister at the well-known Brooklyn Tabernacle with the world famous Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

Her music and authentic compassion have won over the hearts of people from all walks of life. BJ’s genuineness make people want to stop and listen. She has a special passion to reach women who have been abused and feel dismissed by society. Her music and moving testimony encourage them to understand that God has a plan for even the most unlikely.

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, BJ now resides in Baton Rouge, LA, with her three daughters.

