Down East Boys’ One Day In The Past Honors Tradition

Arden, NC. (August 24, 2018) – After more than 30 years of ministry, the Down East Boys’ latest album, One Day In The Past, is available now on Sonlite Records.

With songs about praising the Lord and preaching the good news, One Day In The Past reminds followers of Christ to get back to basics — remember what God has done and can do for you, give Him glory, and tell others His story.

The message is built on tradition, a theme the Down East Boys carry through One Day In The Past. “Beat Up Bible,” the first single, which has already reached the top 5 on the national charts in just three months, is a rich, heartfelt rendition of the popular Little Big Town song that paints the picture of a “worn out and torn up” book used by generations to teach the value of prayer and unwavering trust in God.

“This song takes me back to my grandparents and the Christian heritage they showed to me,” says lead singer Ricky Carden. “Their Bibles are worn and tattered from the many hours spent studying the word. We need more beat up Bibles in our homes.”

“Testimony Time,” an upbeat driving tune written by Sandy Knight, tells of people being unafraid to tell what God has done for them. “Come gather round and spread the news / Tell what the Lord has done for you, and let the whole world know that God is good.”

The album closes with “Beautiful Valley,” a new recording of the Down East Boys’first chart topping song from 1989 that has all the elements of a great gospel song: a classic country sound and a message that relates easily with almost everyone with notes of faith and perseverance.

As a whole, One Day In The Past carries on the Down East Boys’ ministry with honesty and passion for the Lord.

“This is by far my favorite album we’ve ever recorded, and that’s a lot of albums over almost 30 years. I feel the lineup of guys we have now in combination with the songs and arrangements has made that total connection needed to have a successful album,” says Carden. “We are overwhelmed with the response ‘Beat Up Bible’ is getting, but it’s not just that song. Our hope and prayer is that when listeners hear this new album, they will be taken to a place in their minds when life was simpler, and we focused more on just how great God is to each of us. It’s had that effect on us as a group, and I believe it will to the listeners as well.”

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Zac Barham and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.