11th Hour takes over the #1 spot this week with “Power In Prayer.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael Combs‘s “I Can Trust Him” for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Carolina Boys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
20
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
19
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
13
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
9
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
15
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
18
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
7
|
9
|
13
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
16
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
6
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
6
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
20
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|
12
|
8
|
13
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
13
|
14
|
8
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
13
|
14
|
20
|
3
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
11
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
5
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
19
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
8
|
18
|
16
|
18
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
2
|
19
|
15
|
17
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
9
|
20
|
4
|
20
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
21
|
25
|
4
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
11
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
21
|
23
|
24
|
9
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
22
|
24
|
21
|
16
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
18
|
25
|
32
|
5
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
36
|
2
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
26
|
27
|
22
|
18
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
17
|
28
|
29
|
4
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
26
|
29
|
*
|
1
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
7
|Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord)
|Steeles
|
28
|
31
|
39
|
2
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
31
|
32
|
34
|
25
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(6)
|
33
|*
|
1
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
33
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Let Me Take You to the Cros
|Ivan Parker
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
4
|Mount Testimony
|Lore Family
|
35
|
36
|
31
|
18
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
26
|
37
|
33
|
3
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
33
|
38
|
**
|
2
|Love Them While They’re Here
|Susan Whisnant
|
38
|
39
|
26
|
21
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
14
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
