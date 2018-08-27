Ad
August 27, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

11th Hour takes over the #1 spot this week with “Power In Prayer.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael Combs‘s “I Can Trust Him” for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three BridgesMaster’s Promise, and Carolina Boys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
20
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
1
2
1
19
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(2)
3
3
13
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
3
4
5
9
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
4
5
7
15
 Be Brave McKameys
5
6
6
18
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
4
7
9
13
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
7
8
11
16
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
8
9
13
6
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
9
10
12
6
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
10
11
10
20
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
3
12
8
13
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
13
14
8
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
13
14
20
3
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
14
15
18
11
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
16
19
5
 Anything Less Taylors
16
17
17
19
 Yours Amen Isaacs
8
18
16
18
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
2
19
15
17
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
9
20
4
20
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
1(2)
21
25
4
 Watch & See Erwins
21
22
23
11
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
21
23
24
9
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
22
24
21
16
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
18
25
32
5
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
25
26
36
2
 Run the Race Hyssongs
26
27
22
18
 I Know Him Inspirations
17
28
29
4
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
26
29
*
1
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
29
30
28
7
 Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord) Steeles
28
31
39
2
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
31
32
34
25
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(6)
33
 *
1
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
33
34
*
1
 Let Me Take You to the Cros Ivan Parker
34
35
35
4
 Mount Testimony Lore Family
35
36
31
18
 The Man I Am Today Browders
26
37
33
3
 The Return Soul’d Out
33
38
**
2
 Love Them While They’re Here Susan Whisnant
38
39
26
21
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
14
40
*
1
 Faithful Whisnants
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

