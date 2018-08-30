Bob Sellers Joins Old Time Preachers Quartet

, Old Time Preachers QT states, “our original lead singer,told me early in the year that he would give me the entire year to find another lead singer. He took a pastorate in Mechanicsville, VA in 2017 and it was impossible to do both. I tried for months to find a singing preacher. I quickly found out why there’s never been a full-time quartet of preachers traveling the country; there aren’t any! So,and I discussed it and felt if the Lord brought us the right person, it would be okay if he wasn’t a preacher. As long as there is an Old Time Preachers QT, founding members Mike Holcomb and myself will anchor down the preaching spot.”

Butler continues, “My wife and I were driving home from Pigeon Forge, TN when I told her if Bob Sellers ever leaves the Kingsmen, I would love to talk to him about joining us.” Literally, the very next morning I read his facebook post announcing that he was leaving the Kingsmen. I just stared at my computer in disbelief. I sent him a text immediately. He called me the next day. After several weeks of prayer on both sides, we agreed to join forces.”

Holcomb states, “everyone in the Old Time Preachers QT have our own personal ministries. Les, Tim, Adam and I preach and sing individually somewhere across America about every night.” Adam Borden states, “the QT only does 60-70 dates each year. This was a perfect situation for Bob to grow his solo ministry while scratching the quartet itch.”

Tim Owens states, “Bob is a great singer with an amazing range. Lee had a sickness in the family and couldn’t join us in Morristown, TN in June. Les called him about midnight as we traveled from North Carolina to Morristown. Bob picked up the phone and said he’d be glad to help. He showed up in Morristown, we quickly ran through a couple of songs and we hit it off right out of the gate. We sang for 3 services like we’d been singing together for years. He’s a keeper.”

Sellers says, “My goal when leaving The Kingsmen in June 2018 was to spend more time at home yet continue singing and ministering to people wherever God would open doors. In addition to honoring a steady solo schedule, in recent months I’ve had the privilege of filling in several times with The Old Time Preachers Quartet, and I’m extremely excited to now be joining their ranks on a more permanent basis! Having gotten to know better the men who make up this quartet – Les Butler, Mike Holcomb, Tim Owens and Adam Borden – I believe they are some of the finest, Christian men in Gospel music, and their talent is second to none. The Old Time Preachers Quartet’s touring schedule of roughly 60-70 dates a year allows me to fulfill my desire to spend more time with my family, while remaining focused on my solo singing ministry and also allowing me to sing quartet music, which I have so enjoyed for the past many years.”

The quartet will be blessed to have Bob with us for one tour this year, before his official start in Jan 2019. He will be with them this Friday morning at the Bluegate Theater Breakfast Club event in Shipshewana, Saturday night at the Dundee Assembly of God, Dundee, MI and the Papaw’s Gospel Sing at Fellowship Baptist Church in Muncie, IN.

For more information, go to oldtimepreachersquartet.com.