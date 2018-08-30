StowTown Records Announces Release of The Erwins’ Watch & See

Nashville, TN (August 27, 2018) – StowTown Records is proud to announce the successful release of Watch & See by The Erwins. Performing at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, on their August 24 release day, they wowed audiences by debuting many of the songs from the new project.

The family group, comprised of siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin, displays harmonies only achieved by familial voices. Their talents are highlighted on Watch & See, and the passion you hear in each note comes from a genuine place of worship.

“We take finding the lyrics God would have us carry with us very seriously,” shares Keith Erwin. “We cannot wait to let the world hear the lyrics He has given us through these amazing songwriters. There is no doubt in my mind that each song was divinely sent to us for this particular season in our ministry. We are excited and humbled to see what God is going to do to help others.”

The first single from the project, “Watch & See,” is also the first co-write for Kris Erwin. Penned with seasoned writers Jason Cox and Kenna West, “Watch & See” is being well received by radio listeners nationwide. Ernie Haase, co-founder of StowTown Records, also happened to be performing at Silver Dollar City on The Erwins’ release day and invited them to perform their new single during the Ernie Haase & Signature Sound set at the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre that evening. The standing ovation they received couldn’t have spoken louder for The Erwins.

Haase surprised the group that morning, during their first show of the day, and expressed his excitement about their new project. “I’m here to celebrate your release,” Ernie said to a shocked Katie Erwin. After inviting them to crash his party that evening, Ernie continued, “I’ve been in the music business for 30 years now, and I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. These guys are the real deal, and we (StowTown Records) are very proud of them.”

Watch & See is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide and is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

ABOUT THE ERWINS:

There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When combined with pure talent and a heart for people, you have the incomparable ministry of The Erwins. Keith, Kody, Kris & Katie started singing as soon as they were each able to talk and have essentially spent their entire lives singing in concerts, revivals and conferences. They were signed to StowTown Records in 2015 and have released three projects on the label. Collectively, The Erwins recognize that the Lord doesn’t need them, but chooses to use them and their talents to reach others. With their focus on Christ, this talented group of young people is blazing new trails and proving to their industry peers and fans alike that the future of gospel music is secure.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

