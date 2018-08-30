Ad
News Ticker

The Song Goes on at NQC 2018

August 30, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Highlights Include Dr. Robert Jeffress Inaugural Convention Appearance, Dr. David Jeremiah, SGMA Hall of Fame, Gaither Homecoming & Vocal Band, Grammy Winners, Hall of Fame Members, Legendary Music Acts and Rising Artists along with the Singing News Fan Awards

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (August 28, 2018) – Organizers for the 61st Anniversary edition of NQC – the National Quartet Convention – are busily preparing for thousands of music fans to descend on Pigeon Forge, TN for Gospel music’s largest annual event.

Pigeon Forge, TN’s LeConte Center will once again host the event from Sunday, September 23, 2018 – Saturday, September 29, 2017. More than 40,000 people are expected to enjoy NQC’s 61st event.

Among the special highlights this year are:
Inaugural Appearance by Dr. Robert Jeffress
Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band
The Gaither Homecoming Sing-a-Long
SGMA Hall of Fame Induction and Benefit Concert featuring the 2018 inductions of Ann Downing, Tracy Stuffle, Mark Trammell, Norman Wilson
Singing News Fan Awards
Inspiring Chapel services
Dr. David Jeremiah
Gerald Wolfe’s Hymn Sing
Quartet Matinee Extravaganza
More than 100 of your favorite Gospel artists
and so much more!

In addition, NQC’s main stage will be filled with Gospel music’s best and brightest along with new artists making their mark, including: Hoppers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, McKameys, Erwins, Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Tribute Quartet, Guardians, Kingdom Heirs, Jeff & Sheri Easter and many more!

Clarke Beasley, NQC executive vice-president comments: “We are excited about this year’s NQC and believe Gospel Music fans who attend will have a one of kind experience at Gospel Music’s largest annual event.”

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

For schedule, admission and all other information, visit www.NQConline.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes