Many times God uses the difficult situations in our lives to bring about wonderful circumstances we never could have imagined. In the case of The Jordan Family Band, this life-long lesson is their testimony. Hutch Jordan, the oldest son of the Jordan family, tells how they got their origination in the southern gospel industry. “We started shortly after my dad’s father passed away. We heard a song on the radio that hit home for my family and wanted to sing it for my Grandmother. When we played it at the church we were going to at the time, a couple of pastors that were there wanted us to come and sing it at their church. Basically, as time progressed, we started getting calls from all over. In a sense, it was a very unlikely thing for us to be doing, but following God’s will was our top priority.” Hutch’s dedicated focus on God’s will is clearly seen in the resulting peace he has concerning his work. “I know that this is what God has called me to do,” Hutch reveals.

SC: What person has had the greatest impact on your life and singing career?

HJ: So many gospel singers have had a great impact on my life. If I had to choose one, I would have to say Jason Crabb.

SC: What is something not many people know about you?

HJ: If you look closely, my left ear is smaller than my right ear.

In the beginning of The Jordan Family Band’s music ministry, Hutch was about 12. He began with singing lead and playing bass. Although now, Hutch says,“ Alex has left me in the dust when it comes to vocals. He’s so gifted.” Still, Hutch’s humbleness cannot cover up his own God-given talents. While his whole family is immensely blessed with musical abilities, Hutch not only sings and plays bass, but he also plays drums, electric guitar, banjo, mandolin, and piano — the drums being his favorite. Since the age of eight, when he began teaching himself the drums, Hutch has been making music to glorify God, and that is what makes him and his family so successful as musicians. Hutch testifies about how he has seen God’s hand in their music ministry saying, “It would be hard to just name a few. It’s such an incredible sight to see Him work through our ministry.” This young musician’s abilities are not limited to just playing instruments. He also is a session musician and produces records. After starting his own studio, a flood damaged much of his equipment, but thankfully, Hutch says he has “been blessed with a multitude of clients…everything is pretty much back to normal now!”

SC: What is your favorite Bible verse?

HJ: Joshua 1:5 “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

SC: What is your most embarrassing moment on stage?

HJ: My most embarrassing moment was when I was walking up the stairs at a large church in Indiana. They were a church that had like 3 massive projectors, so people far back in the auditorium could see better. Anyways, I had my guitar strapped on to make things all the worse, and as I was walking up, I missed a step and completely face planted. Everybody saw it.

For five years Hutch has been singing and playing God’s praises. With a concert scheduled almost every weekend out of the year, that does not leave much time for freedom, yet Hutch admits, “I love every bit of it.” Being in the music ministry does allow for some amazing experiences. Hutch says his favorite thing about what he does is “being able to go to so many cool places with my family.” While the life of a gospel singer may seem all great and glamorous, singing does take a lot of hard work and dedication, something this astute musician understands well because of his experience in the studio. “The whole set up/tear down mess,” Hutch admits, is one of the most wearisome burdens that accompanies the singing career.

With five years of singing under his belt, Hutch has toured in many different locations, but he says that his favorite place is “Potter’s Place Church in Kentucky. The people there have so much energy and interact with us incredibly.” When he does have some time to himself and is not making music, you may find him spending time with his friends, fishing, golfing, and of course – every 18-year-old-boy’s hobby – eating!

SC: What is your favorite song?

HJ: My favorite song right now, as far as the Christian genre goes, is “Mercy Never Leaves,” by Austins Bridge.

SC: If you could have the voice of anyone else in gospel music, whose would you have?

HJ: I would definitely want the voice of either Jason Crabb or Joseph Habedank. The dudes are outstanding when it comes to vocals.

Although many have said it over and over again, it does not hurt to reiterate. It is so encouraging to see young people involved in gospel music, even from another young person’s point of view. There really are people from the “next generation” who care enough to carry this beloved, ministering music to the following generation. Thank goodness for people like Hutch Jordan who are grounded first in their faith, and second, in their music. “Other than producing records and being a session musician, which is what I’m doing now, no. I have no desire to do anything else besides music,” Jordan says. “I feel like we are on the path He wants us to be on. He’s driving. All we have to do is ride wherever He takes us.”

SC: Looking back at your own life, what is one piece of advice you would give to the “next generation?”

HJ: If there was a single piece of advice I could give, it would be not to waste your young life trying to fulfill it with things and people that are of no benefit to your future. There are poisonous people who will disguise themselves as a friend to you, but are only there to manipulate and dismantle you and your walk with Christ.