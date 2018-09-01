REVIEW: Down East Boys – One Day In the Past

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.downeastboys.com

The Down East Boys have been singing Gospel Music for over 30 years. These guys have a great traditional male quartet sound and tight harmonies. Their latest project, One Day in the Past has some great songs and is sure to be a fan favorite. The entire project has a very uplifting theme to it and some powerful songs.

The project opens with “That Would Be Amazing” which features the entire group and it’s a great middle of the road song that will be very catchy to listeners. “Somebody Is Me” is a fast tune that’s a bit more progressive sounding but it’s a great song with a great message: that when you think of all the Lord has done for you we ought to give him some big praise! Great song for radio and concert!

“I’d Like to Tell it Again” is a very strong cut on this project and tells The Gospel in a great way! Another great one for radio AND concert! The guys cover the Little Big Town tune, “Beat Up Bible.” They make it their own which is refreshing. It has a simple track behind them and the vocals are pure.

“Testimony Song” is a hand clapping, barn burner song that reminds listeners to share what God has done for them! It’s seriously one of the best songs these guys have done. “The Blood Remains” is a big ballad with a great message- “The Blood remains….countless generations will never be the same. Time marches on that dark day is gone but the blood remains!”

This project is filled with powerful songs and they’re sung very well. Overall there really isn’t a weak song in the bunch and the project is full of testimony and hope. Celebrate what Christ has done in your life and go tell people about it! What a message!

Go check out this quartet and this new project- you won’t be disappointed!

Track Listing:

That Would Be Amazing

Somebody Is Me

I’d Like to Tell it Again

Beat Up Bible

Lord I Need You to Show Up

Testimony Time

Jesus Have Mercy On Me

Beautiful Shining Happy Golden Shore

The Blood Remains

Just What I Need

Beautiful Valley

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]