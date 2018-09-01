REVIEW: Sister Sadie – II

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Pinecastle Records

Website: www.sistersadieband.com

In 2016, Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Gena Britt, and Beth Lawrence combined their talents to become the quickly emerging bluegrass band, Sister Sadie. They quickly garnered new fans with their self-titled freshman release; and in 2018, have been nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Association.

The group introduced their second album, Sister Sadie II, to the world on August 24, 2018, and it is sure to be a hit with bluegrass audiences across the nation.

The album bellows it’s introduction with “Losing You Blues;” a so-long and goodbye kind of breakup song. Musically, played with expertise and vocally, delivered with a barrel full of attitude, “Losing You Blues” kicks off the record with a strong start. Track 2 shifts gears into a charming country love song called, “No Smoky Mountains,” followed by the cunning ditty, “Something To Lose.” Both of these tracks feature beautiful three-part female harmony.

“Raleighs Ride” rips and roars at Track 4; a purely instrumental composition, which plainly displays the superlative musicianship that is Sister Sadie. The ride slows to a drift as “I’m Not a Candle in the Wind” wanders in at Track 5. This is a smooth piece of easy-listening for any bluegrass fan, as well as a perfect prelude to the fast-paced gospel hand-clapper, “Since I Laid My Burden Down.”

The most intriguing song of the project rolls in at Track 7, telling the story of “Jay Hugh,” featuring chord choices and lyrics that will have listeners on the edge of their seats from start to finish. “It’s You Again” follows, with an uplifting melody and cheerful words. If albums had facial expressions, this would be the part where Sister Sadie II smiles.

The smile fades with the weary tale of “900 Miles.” This is the indisputable crown jewel of the record. Featuring expert storytelling and haunting harmony, it is an unforgettable piece. “Morning Sky” follows at Track 10, with a classic bluegrass feel, accentuated by a brilliantly played instrumental interlude.

The album winds to its close with the beautiful, “Love Has No Pride,” succeeded by the final song, “Washed My Face in the Morning Dew;” leaving the listener fully satisfied, yet ready for more Sister Sadie.

Sister Sadie II is a diverse, yet cohesive collection of bluegrass tunes which have been assembled brilliantly, creating a sensational listening experience from the beginning, to the end. It takes the listener through a wide range of stories, emotions, and sounds; all demonstrated with distinguished excellence, and marked by the signature sound of Sister Sadie. The bluegrass world has been nothing short of graced by the presentation of this record. Undoubtedly, Sister Sadie II will not be the last time listeners hear that name.

Track Listing:

Losing You Blues

No Smoky Mountains

Raleigh’s Ride

Since I Laid My Burden Down

Jay Hugh

It’s You Again

I’m Not a Candle In the Wind

900 Miles

Morning Sky

Love Has No Pride

I Washed My Face In the Morning Dew

