REVIEW: The Erwins – Watch & See

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.erwinministries.com

StowTown Records and The Erwins have teamed up once again to release a brand new main-line project, Watch and See. Their previous project, Only Faith Can See was their best selling project to date. Watch and See only has nine songs, however, the songs and production are just as marvelous as the previous release. Let’s dive right in.

The album kicks off with the title cut and current radio single, “Watch and See,” which was co-written by Kris Erwin, Kenna West and Jason Cox. A progressive upbeat melody and an inspiring lyric of faith make this song possibly the strongest feature on the entire project. This song should do very well on radio.

Following the opening track is another catchy upbeat tune, “The Right Thing To Do.” Once again, an ear-wormy melody and an inspiring lyric come together to remind the listener that no matter the condition or circumstance, “love is the right thing to do.”

One mention-worthy song is “After The Storm,” written by Karen Gillespie and Rachel McCutcheon. A nautical melody and testimonial lyrics make this song come alive and easily catches the attention of the listener. This would be a great radio release in the future!

The closing track “In The House Of The Lord” is a symphonic feature that almost reminds the listener of a movie soundtrack. The lyrics are taken straight from Psalm 121:1. Although there are no other songs on the project that sound this way, this is a great closure song for the album and should do well in concert.

Watch and See, despite having only nine songs, is one of the greatest releases of 2018, thus far. It is packed with uplifting lyrics, catchy melodies and great vocal performances by the Erwins. Wayne Haun and the production team did a stellar job as always. You’ll definitely want to add this project to your collection.

Track Listing:

Watch & See

The Right Thing to Do

The Power of an Empty Tomb

Like I’m On the Shore

Hallelujahs Never End

Glorious, Amazing God

After the Storm

A Million Storms

In the House of the Lord

